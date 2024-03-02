A Look At The Bush Family's Nicknames For Each Other

There have only been two former presidents who have watched a son go on to also be elected president of the United States. The first was John Adams, whose son, John Quincy Adams followed in his footsteps. The second was George H. W. Bush, who also watched his son and namesake, George W. Bush, make it to the White House. The Bush presidents went through their ups and downs in the public eye over the years, but whether you love or hate their politics, you have to give them credit for having some pretty creative nicknames for each other.

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of "Today with Hoda and Jenna" and daughter of George W. and Laura Bush, revealed that when she was little, she was called "Benny." She explained on "Today" that she got the nickname when she was 2 and someone mistook Jenna and her twin sister Barbara for boys. "And my parents were the type that just played along with everything," she explained. "And they were like, 'They are cute!'"

Did George W. and Laura leave it at that? No, they went ahead and proclaimed their baby boys' names were "Benny" and "Beauregard." Then they went ahead and called the girls that, with little Jenna and Barbara thinking those were their actual names for a bit. Jenna said she spent time calling her twin sister "Beaugie." Too cute!