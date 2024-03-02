Why Lady Gaga's Migraine Medicine Commercial Sparked Major Criticism

Since Lady Gaga has been open about the fact that she's struggled with migraine pain since her early childhood, her advertisement of Nurtec ODT seemed like a reasonable enough endorsement for the pop star. However, her fans were not impressed with Gaga's timing surrounding the commercial, or the fact that she agreed to the partnership at all.

During the course of her stellar career, Gaga has stayed humble and maintained that money is not the driving force regarding her goals. In 2016, she even told fans while promoting her album "Joanne" (via The Guardian), "Kindness is what will create harmony, not celebrity and not fame." With this in mind, it was hard for fans to reconcile the singer who denounced the importance of money with the paid partnership with Pfizer that seemed to come out of nowhere.

One fan wrote (via Page Six), "Love you but this was so poorly timed, the LGBTQ community is actively under attack and you're securing a brand deal with pain killers?" While another simply said on Instagram, "Cash grab." The partnership with Pfizer also launched during Pride month, sparking more criticism from fans when Gaga didn't address it all. In the past, she's been known to be very vocal about supporting the LGBTQ+ community, so fans were put off that she seemed to replace her usual support of the community with a paid advertisement.