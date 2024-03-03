The Hardest Part About Divorcing Christina Hall, According To HGTV's Tarek El Moussa
The popularity of home renovation shows has skyrocketed over the last decade, and one of the most beloved was "Flip or Flop" on HGTV. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed married real estate agents Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall as they flipped houses in California together. It was a blow to dedicated fans of the show when the couple announced their separation in 2016, but despite their divorce, filming for the show didn't stop. For El Moussa, continuing to film "Flip or Flop" opposite Hall was the hardest thing to deal with during their separation.
With the news of El Moussa and Hall's divorce, rumors swirled that their show would be canceled. Fortunately, that wasn't the case; both El Moussa and Hall were too invested to give up the show. In their first interview with People after their split, El Moussa explained their decision to continue with the show, saying, "It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it." However, just because they were willing to stick it out didn't mean it was easy for the exes to see each other every day while they were in the process of divorce.
Seeing Hall every day was difficult for El Moussa
HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall met in 2005, when they were both working as real estate agents. They married in 2009 and later welcomed two children together in 2010 and 2015. However, the couple realized that it was best for their family if they split, and El Moussa and Hall's divorce was finalized in 2018. However, due to the popularity of their show "Flip or Flop" on HGTV, they continued filming until the series finale aired in 2022. For El Moussa, seeing Hall every day while filming the show was the most difficult part of the divorce.
"Let's just be honest, divorce is not easy," he said during an interview with "Fox & Friends." "But showing up and filming with someone you had just separated from was very, very difficult, and of course, I was still in love with her at the time."
Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son together in 2019. El Moussa had a hard time seeing her move on, continuing, "It was pretty difficult watching her get remarried and have a baby. I was filming with her through the whole thing. So, there were just some really, really tough years, but I never lost hope."
El Moussa and Hall have both moved on
Despite the difficult times Tarek El Moussa endured during his divorce with Christina Hall, both parties seem to have moved on amicably in the years since. While Hall remarried with Ant Anstead in 2018, they split in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2021. She went on to marry again, this time to Joshua Hall in 2022. As for El Moussa, he found love with Heather Rae Young from Netflix's "Selling Sunset." The couple tied the knot in 2021, and were as happy as could be.
"I'm just excited to live this life with her," he told People in 2021. "We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future."
El Moussa and Young continued in their good news, announcing that they were expecting their first child together in 2022 and welcomed their son in 2023. For El Moussa, his life had taken an unexpected turn, but it's ended up exactly how it was supposed to be. "Heather and I are just so happy," he said during his interview on "Fox & Friends." "It's just incredible looking at my life today compared to what it was."