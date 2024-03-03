The Hardest Part About Divorcing Christina Hall, According To HGTV's Tarek El Moussa

The popularity of home renovation shows has skyrocketed over the last decade, and one of the most beloved was "Flip or Flop" on HGTV. The show, which first aired in 2013, followed married real estate agents Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall as they flipped houses in California together. It was a blow to dedicated fans of the show when the couple announced their separation in 2016, but despite their divorce, filming for the show didn't stop. For El Moussa, continuing to film "Flip or Flop" opposite Hall was the hardest thing to deal with during their separation.

With the news of El Moussa and Hall's divorce, rumors swirled that their show would be canceled. Fortunately, that wasn't the case; both El Moussa and Hall were too invested to give up the show. In their first interview with People after their split, El Moussa explained their decision to continue with the show, saying, "It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it." However, just because they were willing to stick it out didn't mean it was easy for the exes to see each other every day while they were in the process of divorce.