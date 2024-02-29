Anna Kournikova Lives A Lavish Life

Anna Kournikova once said that she's "like a menu at an expensive restaurant — you can look at it, but you can't afford it" (via The Telegraph). The famous tennis star rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, Kournikova's tennis career ground to a halt in 2003 when the then-21-year-old suffered from an injury. However, by then, she had already earned a staggering $3.5 million in prize money. And her wealth only grew from there. Thanks to brand deals, TV appearances, and modeling contracts, her net worth now stands at an estimated $60 million.

With so much money in the bank, it's easy to see why Kournikova once likened herself to that fancy menu — her life these days is as lavish and luxurious as you would expect. From multimillion dollar-mansions to glamorous holidays to elite parties to mountains of designer clothes to her very own boat to an absolutely giant engagement ring to a private plane to an elaborate home gym, Kournikova really is living the high life — and we can't help but be a little curious about it. Let's take a peek inside the lavish life she is living today.