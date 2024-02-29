Anna Kournikova Lives A Lavish Life
Anna Kournikova once said that she's "like a menu at an expensive restaurant — you can look at it, but you can't afford it" (via The Telegraph). The famous tennis star rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, Kournikova's tennis career ground to a halt in 2003 when the then-21-year-old suffered from an injury. However, by then, she had already earned a staggering $3.5 million in prize money. And her wealth only grew from there. Thanks to brand deals, TV appearances, and modeling contracts, her net worth now stands at an estimated $60 million.
With so much money in the bank, it's easy to see why Kournikova once likened herself to that fancy menu — her life these days is as lavish and luxurious as you would expect. From multimillion dollar-mansions to glamorous holidays to elite parties to mountains of designer clothes to her very own boat to an absolutely giant engagement ring to a private plane to an elaborate home gym, Kournikova really is living the high life — and we can't help but be a little curious about it. Let's take a peek inside the lavish life she is living today.
Anna Kournikova lived in this $18 million mansion in Miami for years
With an estimated net worth of $60 million, it should come as no surprise to learn that Anna Kournikova has owned some pretty spectacular homes over the years since she exploded on the tennis scene in the late '90s. In 2012, the ex-tennis star put her Miami Beach mansion up for sale, listing the property at $7.4 million. The house went up for sale again in 2018. As Forbes reported at the time, the luxury home was built inside Sunset Island III, a gated community, in 2000, commissioned by Kournikova herself.
The home had eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a covered courtyard, a chef's kitchen, an outdoor entertainment area, a pool, a spa, and a two story guest house. The master suite featured a private balcony, a snack bar, and two closets. Downstairs, the living room and dining room featured vaulted ceilings, while the kitchen had Spanish terra-cotta tile floors. In other words, the home had pretty much every luxury feature you could imagine. Kournikova made a profit of over $2 million when she sold the property. Not only did she get to live in this stunning home, she also made millions off of it!
Anna Kournikova upgraded to a $26 million home in 2013
It's hard to imagine anyone wanting to leave Anna Kournikova's stunning Spanish-style Miami villa — however, after she sold the property in 2011, she moved into an even more impressive home. Kournikova and her partner Enrique Iglesias purchased their new home in 2013 for a staggering $26 million. "This is a home defined by privacy and exclusivity, conveniently situated near South Beach and downtown Miami," said Esther Percal, their real estate agent at the time, to Fox News. The home is a massive 20,000 square feet and features a lap pool, a private dock, and its very own tennis court. The home also has a lap pool and a jacuzzi.
As TMZ reported, the home is on what is known as Millionaire's Row, a strip that is also home to the likes of Cher, Ricky Martin, and Matt Damon. It really doesn't get more luxurious than this!
Kournikova and her partner Enrique Iglesias allegedly spent $600,000 renovating the home before the arrival of their twins in 2017. According to TMZ, the lavish renovations included adding a "child barrier for pools" along with a giant 16-foot wall around their house to preserve their children's' privacy. Now that's some seriously intense babyproofing!
She has an extremely impressive designer wardrobe
When it comes to fashion, Anna Kournikova doesn't mind splurging a little. Even though the tennis player once told Elle that her "style is very basic," it's clear that her basics are very, very high quality: "I definitely shop online," she added. "I love to go to websites like Singer22, Shopbop, Revolve Clothing, Saks, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdales."
Naturally, Kournikova has been spotted in designer clothes on a number of occasions. Throughout her tennis career, she often wore designer Adidas dresses on the courts. In 1998, she was seen in a dress by Czech designer Vera Kocova. In 2000, she wore an expensive Dior dress. In 2002, she stepped out wearing Escada Couture. In 2008, an interviewer noted that the star arrived at her interview in Gucci sunglasses. She's also posted images on Instagram featured a sleek quilted Chanel bag. It seems like Kournikova's wardrobe is filled with designer treasures — and we can't say we're surprised!
She has an elaborate skin care routine
Anna Kournikova doesn't just splurge on clothes — she also indulges in an elaborate skin care routine. "I'm a product junkie," she said to Elle of her routine. "I went through a phase in my 20s where I tried everything. I was breaking out like crazy." Over the years, she's figured out which products work best for her oily skin. "The key for me has always been protecting myself from the sun because I've been in the sun playing tennis," she went on. "It's about getting rid of the dark spots and exfoliation!" She also uses a number of de-puffing creams.
Even though Kournikova may buy lots of skin products, she doesn't always pick luxury brands. In fact, she claims to be a big fan of Neutrogena and has also promoted brands like Gillette. However, according to one skin expert, Kournikova may have had some extra help from procedures like laser hair removal and microdermabrasion to keep her skin in such great condition.
Anna Kournikova has had a few fancy cars over the years
Anna Kournikova's massive net worth means that she tends to travel in style. In fact, over the years, she's been spotted in quite a few impressive cars. In 2002, for example, an interviewer from The Times noted that Kournikova arrived in a "shiny red Porsche Carrera Turbo." She's been pictured driving the car on numerous occasions. A decade later, another interviewer, this time from the Evening Standard, also noticed Kournikova's wheels. "She has a liveried chauffeur and a shiny Mercedes to ferry her around town," wrote the interviewer, adding, "but tells me she prefers to walk everywhere." The tennis star later offered to give the interviewer a lift in her car.
According to Hot Cars, these are just a couple of the tennis champ's impressive cars. In fact, she reportedly has many expensive cars — her favorite is allegedly her Cadillac Escalade.
Anna Kournikova has taken a number of very lavish holidays with her partner
It should come as no big surprise to learn that Anna Kournikova's life involves quite a few luxurious holidays. In fact, she often jets away on relaxing getaways with her partner Enrique Iglesias.
In 2004, the pair had a weekend away in Mexico. In 2007, the pair spent time wandering around Paris on a vacation. Naturally, they popped into Hermès during the trip. In 2010, she and Iglesias were seen vacationing in Hawaii. Images showed the pair relaxing on the beach, with Kournikova in a white string bikini.
In 2012, they were spotted holidaying in St. Barts over the Christmas holiday. During their trip, they were seen lounging and sun bathing on a private yacht. That same year, they were also spotted on vacation in Mexico. In 2018, the pair once again vacationed in Mexico. We admit it — we are totally jealous of these amazing trips!
She travels in style – on a private plane
Anna Kournikova's holidays may be pretty luxurious — but how she gets to and from each exotic destination is equally enviable. Kournikova is known to travel on a private jet when she goes on holiday.
In 2001, Kournikova traveled to a match in Virginia via a private plane along with her parents and her manager. In 2004, Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias were photographed hopping aboard a private jet headed from Brisbane to Sydney. As Iglesias told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time, "She loves Australia, and I have never been, so she was really keen to join me." Iglesias was later seen boarding their private plane at LAX in 2011.
Kournikova hasn't always flown on private planes — back in 2000, she and her mother were allegedly involved in a dispute on an American Airways flight when she refused to keep her dog in its carrying case. In fact, according to People, one of her main reasons for all the private jet trips? Apparently, Kournikova insists on bringing her brown Labrador on holiday with her.
Anna Kournikova's watch collection is seriously impressive
Anna Kournikova's wealth has led to a number of expensive collections: clothes, skin care, cars — and also, watches. Kournikova's watch collection is seriously impressive — and pricey. One of her watches is the Chanel J12 Watch. According to Watch Centre, hers has a "scratch resistant sapphire crystal dial window," which makes it perfect for playing tennis. The watch retails for a mind blowing $15,200.
In 2000, Kournikova even endorsed Omega's Ladies' Constellation Carre collection. "She is really a perfect match for Omega because she is super on and off the court as an athlete as well as a very fashionable, stylish person," said Raquel Shuttler, director of marketing for Omega's U.S. unit at the time to Sports Business Journal. According to Alux, the Constellation watch was worth $6,400 and featured 12 tiny diamonds on its face as well as a blue mother of pearl dial and a stainless steel case.
She spends a lot of her time relaxing on her boat
Anna Kournikova often seems to love nothing more than a lazy day spent out on the ocean on her boat. In fact, her Instagram is filled with pictures of her driving, swimming, or simply hanging out on her boat.
In 2015, she posted an image of herself doing some yoga on her boat. Later that year, she posted another that showed her on a boat with a luxuriously cushioned seating area. Another showed her blowing a kiss from the two story boat. In another, she was grinning in scuba gear. Of course, her dogs are also a frequent presence on her boat and they're often seen hanging out on deck or diving into the water for a swim. Kournikova also loves bringing her three children out onto the water, too. In some videos on her Instagram page, Kournikova can be seen having a little dance party on her boat. Captioning one image from her boat, Kournikova wrote, "Another day in #paradise #grateful." We can definitely see why she is!
She practices an intense workout regimen – in a gorgeous setting
Anna Kournikova may be living the dream, but she doesn't spend all of her time lounging around. In fact, she has a very intensive workout regimen. "I try to work out a minimum of three times a week," she told Elle back in 2011. "I have to really work on my core in order to keep my back from getting pain because I have a chronic back problem from tennis." But of course, she gets to exercise from one of the most lavish home gyms we've ever seen.
In 2017, Kournikova posted a video showing off a picturesque Pilates workout on an outdoor terrace of her home. Another video showed the spot has a stunning view of Kournikova's infinity pool and, beyond it, the ocean. Other videos show off Kournikova's extensive home gym — the tennis champ seems to have a wide range of machinery and equipment. No wonder she manages to stay is such amazing shape!
Anna Kournikova has access to help from the best experts in the world
Anna Kournikova may be living a life of extreme luxury, but such a lifestyle doesn't come without a lot of help. For one thing, Kournikova has been afforded access to some of the world's greatest trainers, nutritionists, and coaches during her time as a professional tennis player. "I've worked with the best nutritionists, the best psychologist, the best coaches, trainers ... I've stored all of that information," she told Premier Guide Miami. "I've used my body as a tool my whole life on a tennis court being a professional athlete." As she explained, all of this support later made her a great addition to "The Biggest Loser" show.
Kournikova also probably still has a staff on hand to help her manage and run her mansion in Miami. She is also believed by some to have help from at least one nanny.
Anna Kournikova doesn't believe in feeling guilty about pleasures
Sometimes, luxury is a state of mind. Not only does Anna Kournikova get to enjoy fancy holidays, expensive clothes, and lazy days on her boat, but she also seems to enjoy a clear, worry free mind. As the tennis star explained to "Extra," she tries not to worry too much about her indulgences and instead tries to enjoy her life — and that means enjoying her food. When asked about her guilty pleasures, she replied simply, "I don't think pleasures are guilty." She added, "That's why it's, like, a pleasure. You should enjoy it. You shouldn't be guilty about it."
So, what are her guilty pleasures? "My favorite guilty pleasure food is probably whole wheat pizza [or] some kind of carb," she confessed to Women's Health in 2012. She also told Elle that she eats a piece of chocolate almost every day. Whether or not you consider that true indulgence, it's clear that Kournikova doesn't waste her time feeling guilty about what she eats.
She has been invited to numerous elite parties over the years
Anna Kournikova may not be a huge party girl anymore, but over the years, the tennis star has been spotted at numerous elite celebrity parties.
In 2005, the star went to the Young Hollywood Party hosted by Teen Vogue in Los Angeles. That same year, she was seen at the Y3 Fashion Show After Party at the elite Stanton Social Club in New York City. In 2009, she was spotted at the HardBat Classic VIP After Party at the glitzy Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. That year, it was also reported that Kournikova was involved in a small fight in the VIP area of a Las Vegas nightclub. In 2011, she attended the NBC Universal Press Tour All Star Party at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. Kournikova has certainly seen her fair share of elite parties in her day!
Anna Kournikova has been spotted wearing a giant engagement ring
As of 2024, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been together for around 23 years — but so far, they've avoided getting married. "[Marriage] isn't important to me," she said to Women's Health in 2020 (via People). "I'm in a happy relationship — that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."
Well, it appears that Iglesias showed his commitment without actually walking down the aisle by giving his partner an absolutely giant "engagement" ring. The ring first appeared on Kournikova's ring finger during a tennis match in 2004. The ring features a massive pink diamond nestled between two clear diamonds.
"Pear-shaped diamonds traditionally symbolize independence and empowerment, [Enrique] Iglesias may have chosen the ring as a nod to the individual strength his partner has as a sports champion and beauty icon, showcasing her ability to embody the spirit of a strong independent woman," said jewelery expert Mike Shotton to Hello! in 2024. According to Shotton, the ring is probably worth around $5 million.