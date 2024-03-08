The Most Awkward TLC Moments Caught On Camera

TLC isn't just any old network. It's the home of some of the biggest shows reality TV has to offer, including "Welcome to Plathville" and "90 Day Fiancé." It's introduced us to some truly memorable faces, like "90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed, or Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and the rest of the Shannon family. In short, TLC works because it shows us the realest, most cringeworthy moments these icons have to offer. The more awkward it is, the more hooked we get — it's the gift that keeps on giving.

One of the best parts about TLC is arguably the sheer number of shows in the network's repertoire. There are around 18 shows in the "90 Day Fiancé" empire alone, so you can imagine just how hard TLC is working at producing the content we love to consume. As long as there's demand for it, they'll keep on providing us with laughs, entertainment, and a plethora of "What the hell are they doing?!" moments.

Choosing the best eye-wateringly painful-to-watch moments from these shows wasn't easy, purely because of how many there are. We could easily have created an entire archive of Big Ed's on-screen blunders, or unhappy brides and their less-than-flattering families on "Say Yes to the Dress," but you know what they say: Variety is the spice of life, and TLC has that in spades. Let's take a look at the top awkward moments that made viewers want to look away from these TLC shows.