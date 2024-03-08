Steve Lawrence, Stage Performer Of Steve & Eydie Fame, Dead At 88

Steve Lawrence, the legendary nightclub and Vegas singer and half of the Steve & Eydie team, has died at age 88. NPR and other news outlets reported Lawrence passed away on March 7, 2024, from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.

Lawrence was best known for pop hits of the 1950s and '60s, among them "Go Away, Little Girl," "Party Doll," "Pretty Blue Eyes," and "Portrait of My Love." He was also a popular guest on variety shows and as a character actor in movies such as "The Blues Brothers," in which he played a manager who arranged the venue for Jake and Elwood Blues's big fundraising concert. But it was with Eydie Gormé, his beloved wife of 55 years, that Lawrence gained his greatest fame. The two performed to adoring crowds in Las Vegas, Carnegie Hall, and countless other venues over the course of their careers.

More to come...