Katie Britt's SOTU 2024 Rebuttal Draws Hallmark Comparisons For All The Wrong Reasons

People like Hallmark movies because of the warm and fuzzy feelings they evoke. Even the most hard-hearted person has to agree that there's something incredibly sweet about two people falling in love against all odds (over the course of 90-ish minutes, and usually with a holiday-themed twist). However, when Republican Senator Katie Britt gave a speech following President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address, it drew comparisons to Hallmark for all the wrong reasons.

Iâ€™ve watched thousands of hours of political videos in the past 20 years and I have never seen anything like Senator Katie Brittâ€™s rebuttal to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/aMN5Q7hJn8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 8, 2024

Britt's rebuttal aired on Fox News, and an excerpt was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, she plasters on a large, unnatural smile and speaks in a strange cadence, waxing poetic about the American Dream. Then she sobers up and says it's become "a nightmare." Her facial expression in the excerpt switches from that unsettling smile to a disturbed look (that viewers have probably seen in their favorite Hallmark movies, when a complication temporarily drives the two leads apart).

X users have taken to the platform after State of the Union addresses, and Britt's rebuttal speech also sparked lots of conversations on social media. People on both sides of the political spectrum agreed that Britt's speech felt like a Hallmark performance.