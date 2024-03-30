Ben Savage Mysteriously Disappeared From The Lives Of His Boy Meets World Costars

If you were hoping for the "Boy Meets World" cast to have a reunion anytime soon, one of the major stars of the show probably won't be there. According to a Variety interview from 2023 featuring "Boy Meets World" stars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle, they haven't heard from Ben Savage in a while.

Savage played Cory Matthews, the titular "Boy" in question (and the protagonist's father in the "Girl Meets World" spinoff). He wasn't interested in joining his co-stars for "Pod Meets World," a podcast where Friedle, Strong, and Fishel watch the show episode-by-episode. They give listeners a glimpse into the making of it and often interview others involved in the program.

Regarding the podcast, Fishel — who played Cory's love interest Topanga on "Boy Meets World" — said, "[Savage] was very adamant that it was not for him. He was also very clear, 'I don't want it to stop you. If you guys want to do it, go ahead.' The time between those conversations and the time we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time." Although Savage used to join the others at fan conventions, Fishel said, "He just kind of disappeared from our lives." Savage was previously close with his co-stars, with Fishel saying he reached out often in 2019, when her eldest son was in the NICU after being born early. However, sometime later, she revealed, "He ghosted us."