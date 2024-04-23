Best Vitamin C Serum: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drinking a glass of orange juice that's chock full of vitamin C can do a body good on the inside, but there are also proven benefits to adding some vitamin C to the outside, too — especially when it comes to your face and neck. "Vitamin C is known to be a powerful ingredient that slows early skin aging, prevents sun damage, and helps to improve the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne," explains dermatologist Dr. Dylan Greeney. "It can do a lot."

The best way to treat your complexion right is by using a Vitamin C serum. Fortunately — and also unfortunately — there are a lot from which to choose. With hundreds of formulas available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you and which ones should stay on the shelf.

Lucky for you, it's The List Beauty Awards season, and I did some pretty serious testing of 10 vitamin C serums that have gotten some attention. From those 10, I selected the five I found to have some of the best qualities. (Those other five? Bad applicators, greasy skin, rough textures, odd smells, and vague directions turned us off.) Straight from The 2024 List Beauty Awards, here are the vitamin C serum winners.