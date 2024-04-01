Filming Titanic Wasn't As Romantic As It Seemed For Kate Winslet

When Kate Winslet signed on to "Titanic," she expected smooth sailing ahead, but similar to the celebrated film, it was more tragic than romantic. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1998, the Oscar-winner shared that it was love at first when she read the script: "I closed the script, wept floods of tears and said, 'Right, I've absolutely got to be a part of this. No two ways about it.'" Winslet stayed true to her word and jumped through hoops to get in touch with director James Cameron to let him know she wouldn't rest until she got the part.

She also went the extra mile to get Leonardo DiCaprio on board and their close-knit relationship got off to a great start. While the then 22-year-old was excited about starring in the film of her dreams, she didn't quite comprehend just how much work the role would entail. In a 1997 Los Angeles Times interview, she recalled she arrived at the set at 5 a.m. on the first day of filming and stayed until 1 a.m. the following day.

However, the exhaustion from that day didn't hold a candle to the whopping 20-hour-a-day shoots they regularly had to endure. Winslet further explained that she had lost all concept of time while filming "Titanic" because a vast portion of the scenes had to be shot during nighttime to mimic the conditions of the real ship when it sunk. If all of that wasn't bad enough, the "Mare of Easttown" star also had to work unbelievably hard to meet Cameron's astronomical expectations.