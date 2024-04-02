Jennifer Garner Announces Tragic Loss Of Her Dad

Jennifer Garner shared the sad news on Instagram that her father, William John Garner, had passed away over Easter weekend at the age of 85. In the lengthy caption to the post, which included a number of photos of Jennifer with her dad over the years, she acknowledged that, "while there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners." She went on to say, "today is for gratitude" as she made note of some of her dad's best qualities, including his "gentle demeanor and quiet strength."

Typically, Garner — one of the most down to earth Hollywood celebrities — uses her social media to share behind-the-scenes moments from her life, doing things like cooking, trying on overalls, and showing off throwback photos — which really highlight Jennifer's stunning transformation over the years. So this post about her father's death is both on-brand and heartbreaking.

Celebs like Katie Couric, Cheryl Strayed, and Julianne Moore commented on Jennifer's post, wishing her love at this hard time. One particularly touching comment was from Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer's long-time friend, who wrote, "My sweet friend ... sending you all my angels to help carry him home."