Times Rose Hanbury Channeled Kate Middleton's Signature Style

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for her signature style, characterized by sleek yet impactful ensembles that effortlessly capture the public's attention. The beloved royal mostly gravitates towards impeccably tailored suits, ultra-feminine dresses that emphasize her lean physique, and equally flattering casual looks that consistently blend elegance and function. Kate's impeccable style has resulted in some of the best fashion moments of all time, so it comes as no surprise that her timeless style has inspired many, even within high society circles.

Notably, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has been spotted emulating Kate Middleton's signature style on multiple occasions, whether coincidentally or not. From casual looks to more regal attire, Hanbury's fashion choices often hit the Middleton mark, making us wonder whether the neighbors have ever sat down to discuss the latest trends (prior to their infamous fallout, of course).

The former friends seemingly share a love of both vintage and designer buys, as well as confidently wearing their favorite pieces more than once. Additionally, given the fashion restrictions that come with royal status — and undoubtedly trickle down to the nobles, too, at least for public appearances — it's not surprising that Hanbury may have turned to Middleton for style pointers.