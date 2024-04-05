Times Rose Hanbury Channeled Kate Middleton's Signature Style
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for her signature style, characterized by sleek yet impactful ensembles that effortlessly capture the public's attention. The beloved royal mostly gravitates towards impeccably tailored suits, ultra-feminine dresses that emphasize her lean physique, and equally flattering casual looks that consistently blend elegance and function. Kate's impeccable style has resulted in some of the best fashion moments of all time, so it comes as no surprise that her timeless style has inspired many, even within high society circles.
Notably, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has been spotted emulating Kate Middleton's signature style on multiple occasions, whether coincidentally or not. From casual looks to more regal attire, Hanbury's fashion choices often hit the Middleton mark, making us wonder whether the neighbors have ever sat down to discuss the latest trends (prior to their infamous fallout, of course).
The former friends seemingly share a love of both vintage and designer buys, as well as confidently wearing their favorite pieces more than once. Additionally, given the fashion restrictions that come with royal status — and undoubtedly trickle down to the nobles, too, at least for public appearances — it's not surprising that Hanbury may have turned to Middleton for style pointers.
Hanbury embraced Middleton's style with a matching outfit
Rose Hanbury once embraced Catherine, Princess of Wales' signature style quite literally, just a day after she wore the outfit in question. On May 5, 2023, Kate Middleton attended the Realm Governors-General and Prime Ministers Lunch at Buckingham Palace, ahead of King Charles III's coronation, donning a chic, knee-length white dress with black accents by Jenny Packham. The custom piece featured black piping on the neckline and a matching waistband. The princess paired it with Bow Tie Pump 105 Aquazzura pumps, also in black, and a sleek Prada clutch, while the pearl earrings she accessorized with used to be the late Queen Elizabeth II's.
The following day, Hanbury echoed her neighbor's aesthetic at the coronation ceremony, opting for a white dress with black features, identical shoes, and drop pearl earrings. However, her dress, a vintage moss crepe wrap piece by Ossie Clark for Quorum from the 1970s, was slightly longer and looser. The marchioness also added a black veiled headpiece, likely due to the event's formal nature. Although their outfits differed slightly, the matching color palettes were impossible not to notice and were further accentuated by their choice of identical footwear. Coincidence or not, it's clear that Hanbury shares Middleton's penchant for formal fashion.
Their all-black looks had a very similar feel to them
While attending the late Prince Philip's memorial service in 2022, Rose Hanbury donned another outfit seemingly inspired by Catherine, Princess of Wales. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley opted for an all-black ensemble for the occasion, including a dress coat paired with sheer tights and a pillbox hat adorned with a leaf design. She accessorized with small drop earrings and kept her hair and makeup simple. Similarly, when attending a service for Remembrance Sunday two years earlier, Kate Middleton wore a military-style coat in black, which she paired with a black headpiece featuring a fascinator.
Much like Hanbury, the beloved royal also accessorized with subtle drop earrings, wore her hair pulled back in a chic low bun, and kept her makeup minimal. While it's understandable that attending an event that requires an all-black outfit can limit individuality, Hanbury's take on the look strongly echoed Middleton's signature style for such occasions — a dress coat, an elaborate headpiece, and understated yet effective jewelry. Had the Princess of Wales not worn a red poppy brooch on her coat, it would have been challenging to tell the difference between the two fashionable ladies, at least from afar.
Fur hats and floral scarves are another shared aesthetic
Colder weather leaves many stumped when it comes to fashion, as staying warm typically precedes looking stylish. However, that's not the case for Rose Hanbury, who appears to have turned to Catherine, Princess of Wales, for some winter-style inspiration, harking back to a time long since past. In 2006, while attending the final day of the Cheltenham Races, a renowned British horse racing festival, Kate Middleton sported a Russian-style fur hat in a soft brown hue, pairing it with what appeared to be a silk scarf with a floral pattern to keep herself warm. The look is brought up every winter as one of her best-ever seasonal ensembles, and for good reason.
It seems Hanbury agrees, as she appeared in strikingly similar accessories in 2020. During the Sunday church service at the Sandringham estate, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley was seen wearing a brown fur hat with a floral scarf neatly tucked into her black coat, a combination very much reminiscent of the one Middleton wore more than 15 years earlier. In Hanbury's defense, given that it's highly unlikely that an individual of her former friend's royal rank would be seen out and about during winter in a colorful knit set like any other average person, emulating Middleton's well-established and super stylish winter fashion isn't the worst idea.
Hanbury put a casual spin on Middleton's dazzling gold gown
When Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of "No Time to Die," her beaming gold dress stole the show. Adorned with sequins, the stunning piece was designed by Jenny Packham and featured a cape and a gorgeously cinched waist. The princess complemented it with matching gold earrings and pointy-toe pumps. Given Middleton's (literally) glowing appearance, it was unsurprising that her regal presence was the focus of nearly every media outlet reporting on the event. A year later, Rose Hanbury proved she loved taking style pointers from her neighbor when the marchioness was spotted wearing a decidedly more casual version of Middleton's gold gown to a party.
She attended "The Alchemist's Feast," a glitzy fundraising event for London's National Gallery, in a short-sleeved gold dress that also emphasized her waist, which Hanbury paired with black pointy-toe pumps and gold accessories. Sound familiar? While Middleton's ensemble exuded a more formal aura, Hanbury's more laidback take on the attire showcased how to draw inspiration for a less formal occasion and still put your own spin on it. Although the designer of Hanbury's dress remains undisclosed, variations of the style can easily be found online across different price ranges if you're also eager to emulate the Princess of Wales's showstopping gown.
The ultimate faceoff: Rose's modified tiara vs. Kate's coronation headpiece
As the wife of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, David Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury has the privilege of wearing a tiara on certain occasions. So far, she's been pictured donning the same diadem twice — at the 2015 Chinese State Banquet and the 2017 banquet held in honor of the Spanish state visit, which Hanbury attended with none other than Prince Harry. The stunning piece, known as the Ancaster Heathcote Tiara, has been modified over time, with the marchioness donning the simpler version of it. According to "Tiara," by Diana Scarisbrick, the original piece consisted of "two sprays of mixed flowers, entirely pavéd with diamonds, [meeting] at the large, open wild rose in the center."
The Cholmondeleys appear to have removed the upper portion of the tiara, resulting in its current shorter and less ostentatious appearance. Interestingly, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a remarkably similar floral headpiece (though crucially not a tiara) to King Charles III's coronation in 2023. Designed by milliner Jess Collett and the Alexander McQueen fashion house, the stunning piece was made out of silver bullion, crystals, and silver threadwork, according to a report in Harper's Bazaar. Although the Ancaster Heathcote Tiara predates the headpiece created for Middleton's coronation appearance, Hanbury might have chosen not to shorten it had she seen Kate's striking piece beforehand.