RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson Breaks Hearts With News Her Son Josh, 35, Died On Easter

Lauri Peterson's son, Josh Waring, grew up with love and wealth, but he also wrestled with anxiety that led him to turn to drugs. As he told the Los Angeles Times, he was drinking and smoking weed from age 12, and by the time his mother landed her iconic show, Waring had moved on to harder substances. Though Peterson starred in some of the most bingeable seasons of the "Real Housewives" franchise, Waring seemed to resent his part in the storyline. "The show took my problems and put a bulls-eye on my back for law enforcement," he said.

Waring racked up a number of drug-related felony and misdemeanor charges over the years and spent four years in jail on charges of attempted murder in relation to a shooting that took place at a house he had recently visited. While behind bars, Waring got clean, and his family and friends tried to help him stay that way. Sadly, the addiction had taken too tight a hold; in 2022, Waring was arrested again for meth and fentanyl possession and sentenced to two years in jail. It has not yet been reported whether he was incarcerated at the time of his death.

Peterson's eulogy emphasized her love for her son, citing his great humor, optimism, athleticism, and sense of justice. "My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve," she wrote. "Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy."

