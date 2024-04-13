14 Red Carpet Outfits That Cost A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

Moira Rose from "Schitt's Creek" would surely agree with us when we say our favorite season is awards. There's nothing quite like looking longingly at A-listers' gorgeous gowns as they arrive. Some of the most stunning red-carpet looks include the pink princess dress worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999, Halle Berry's unforgettable burgundy Elie Saab gown she wore to the Oscars in 2002, and, more recently, Janelle Monáe's bedazzled, hooded Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the 2020 Oscars.

Of course, such fabulous designer gowns do not come cheap. According to stylist Jessica Paster, who spoke to The Cut, stylists earn between $30,000 to $50,000 for making deals between designers and celebrities. In some cases, celebrities are also paid between $100,000 and $250,000 by designers to rep their brands on the red carpet. In such an industry, it comes as no surprise to learn that certain celebrities have walked the carpet wearing gowns that cost eye-watering sums. Here, we take a look at some of the priciest gowns in Hollywood history.