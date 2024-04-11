Chip Gaines Shows Off Edgy Side In Off-Brand Exchange With Twitter Critic (Take The Phone, Jo!)

There may be much we don't know about Chip Gaines, but anyone even remotely familiar with the "Fixer Upper" star knows he's fiercely proud of his alma mater. Baylor University, in his hometown of Waco, Texas, is a private Christian institution that also happens to boast an excellent sports program. The Baylor Bears football team is a member of the Big 12 Conference, and their basketball team won the NCAA championship in 2021 — an achievement Baylor alums would like to see duplicated in the very near future. So when rumors rumbled about Baylor's head coach potentially signing on with the University of Kentucky, Gaines jumped online to give some UK fans some friendly grief.

On April 10, Baylor's Scott Drew — not to be confused with fellow HGTV renovator Drew Scott! — posted a selfie on X (the new name for the old Twitter) from "a great lunch spot in Waco." Gaines reposted the picture as apparent proof the coach was staying put, which prompted a Kentucky fan to tweet a pic of Gaines and his wife Joanna, saying, "Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours." Gaines responded with a ROFL emoji and a taunt: "yall wish." Another Wildcats supporter warned, "You don't want to go band for band with us Chip," to which Gaines retorted, "Money is boring...everybody's got money. We've got God on our side."

The rivalry continued as Big Blue boosters took pot shots at the Magnolia Network star. He was more than up to the challenge.