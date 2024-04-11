Tragic Details About Morgan Wallen

It's no secret that Morgan Wallen catapulted to stardom as one of the hottest acts in the world of country music. Since first emerging on the scene as a contestant on "The Voice" during the show's 2014 season, Wallen went on to take Nashville by storm. Jon Pareles, chief pop music critic at The New York Times described Wallen as "the biggest country star of the 2020s — and one of the biggest stars in pop, period."

Indeed, Wallen's success is undeniable. In 2023, his album "One Thing at a Time" was the most-streamed album of the year. The album also spent 18 weeks in a row at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, tying country superstar Garth Brooks' "Ropin' the Wind" for the country album to spend the longest time at No. 1. In addition to winning 11 Billboard Music Awards, his One Night At A Time World Tour broke attendance records.

Wallen is also something of a rarity in the country milieu — an artist who tends to generate as much controversy as he does hit records and the recipient of multiple headlines for a variety of bad behavior. As a result, he's experienced both the heights of stardom and the depths of its dark underside, which has had some sad repercussions for the singer and songwriter.