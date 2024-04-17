Whatever Happened To Rachel Hurd-Wood?

After helping to bring our childhood dreams to on-screen life with "Peter Pan," Rachel Hurd-Wood moved in a more adult direction. Her next major role was in the 2006 thriller "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer," a grisly period piece directed by Tom Tykwer. Based on the book of the same name by Patrick Süskind, the film follows an unhinged perfumer who tries to re-create the scent of a woman he's obsessed with. Hurd-Wood played Laura, one of the perfumer's victims. She shared the project with some major actors, including Alan Rickman and Dustin Hoffman.

In a 2023 Substack post, Hurd-Wood looked back on her experience shooting the film. Fifteen at the time and trying to find her footing after getting teased for her role as Wendy at school, she hoped she might find romance on set but was unsuccessful. Ultimately, she decided to prioritize building relationships with the strong women around her. "'Perfume' is a film in which there is an undoubtable focus on female beauty. In my own life, I was just discovering what that meant, looking to women in their 20s and 30s for inspiration. Between the radiant female cast and crew, I marveled at the magic of their womanhood, the effortlessness they projected, exuding confidence in who they were and what they were about," she wrote. "[I]t was inspirational to witness talented professionals in their element and be part of something so beautiful."