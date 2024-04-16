Suri Cruise Looks More Grown Up Than Ever Days Before 18th Birthday
Ahead of her 18th birthday, Suri Cruise was recently spotted enjoying a stroll with a group of friends in New York City. Clad in a striped red and white sweater, a white silk skirt, and brown clogs, the young teen — who turns 18 on April 18 — appeared in a jolly mood as she chatted away with her girlfriends. With her dark brown hair styled in loose waves, Cruise's uncanny resemblance to her mother Katie Holmes was obvious during the girls' day out. Per Page Six, Suri and her friends made a few stops at shops and cafes as they enjoyed the beautiful spring weather.
Holmes and actor Tom Cruise welcomed Suri in April 2006 during the couple's five-and-a-half-year marriage. "Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise joyously welcomed the arrival of a baby girl, Suri, today. The child weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches in length. Both mother and daughter are doing well," a representative for the "Mission Impossible" star told People at the time. In the wake of Suri's birth, Tom opened up about his adoration for the newborn, telling Vanity Fair of her uncanny resemblance to her famous mom. "She has Kate's lips and eyes. I think she looks like Kate," he gushed.
While the actor's bond with his daughter was initially something to envy for many years, it seems like the pair's relationship has since turned sour. So while we might not know how Suri decides to spend her 18th birthday, she most likely won't be spending it with her famous dad!
Suri Cruise's estrangement from her father
Following Tom Cruise's split from Katie Holmes in 2006, the actor's relationship with little Suri took a big hit. During his defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media Group, Tom admitted he had not seen his daughter for three months, blaming it on his split from Holmes and his busy schedule. "Listen, when there is a divorce... things change," he said at the time (via a transcript obtained by Radar Online). "It's not an ideal situation."
In the years that followed, things between the father-daughter were further strained, with a source confirming to Page Six in March 2023 that the actor had no part in Suri's life. But while mom Katie Holmes has kept a low profile ever since, Tom has hinted at the reasons for his estrangement from Suri. In November 2013, the "Top Gun" star alluded that Homles had filed for divorce to protect Suri from his Scientology beliefs. Through the years, sources close to Cruise have also blamed Scientology for Tom's estrangement from his daughter.
Regardless, however, Holmes has provided her daughter with a stable life, constantly shielding her away from the struggles of fame. "She's thriving. She's got lots of friends and a nice, normal life. This is his loss, his issue, his problem," a source told Page Six. Now, that she's turning 18, Suri will be free to decide whether or not she wants to pursue a relationship with her dad.