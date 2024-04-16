Suri Cruise Looks More Grown Up Than Ever Days Before 18th Birthday

Ahead of her 18th birthday, Suri Cruise was recently spotted enjoying a stroll with a group of friends in New York City. Clad in a striped red and white sweater, a white silk skirt, and brown clogs, the young teen — who turns 18 on April 18 — appeared in a jolly mood as she chatted away with her girlfriends. With her dark brown hair styled in loose waves, Cruise's uncanny resemblance to her mother Katie Holmes was obvious during the girls' day out. Per Page Six, Suri and her friends made a few stops at shops and cafes as they enjoyed the beautiful spring weather.

Holmes and actor Tom Cruise welcomed Suri in April 2006 during the couple's five-and-a-half-year marriage. "Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise joyously welcomed the arrival of a baby girl, Suri, today. The child weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches in length. Both mother and daughter are doing well," a representative for the "Mission Impossible" star told People at the time. In the wake of Suri's birth, Tom opened up about his adoration for the newborn, telling Vanity Fair of her uncanny resemblance to her famous mom. "She has Kate's lips and eyes. I think she looks like Kate," he gushed.

While the actor's bond with his daughter was initially something to envy for many years, it seems like the pair's relationship has since turned sour. So while we might not know how Suri decides to spend her 18th birthday, she most likely won't be spending it with her famous dad!