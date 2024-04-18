Not Even Princess Diana Knew About Her Second Wedding Dress. Here's Why

When Diana Spencer married then-Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 and became the Princess of Wales, she did so wearing a dress that would become one of the most iconic and memorable wedding dresses of any royal. It was all about early 1980s romantic style with poofy sleeves, a giant skirt, lots of embellished details, and a 25-foot-long train. But it actually wasn't her only wedding dress. You may not have known that Diana's wedding outfit actually had a backup dress, and it turns out, Diana didn't know there was a second option either.

Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed both of Diana's wedding dresses with the help of her then-husband David Emanuel, told People that they didn't tell Diana about the second dress because, "Neither of us wanted to worry her. It was a complete secret."

Think of normal wedding day jitters for a bride and then amplify that with the knowledge that millions of people around the world are going to be watching the ceremony as it unfolds live on TV. It makes sense that they'd want to protect Diana from additional concerns.