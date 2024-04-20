Hollywood Royalty Anne Hathaway Is A Longtime Fan Of Real-Life Princess Kate Middleton

Anne Hathaway cemented her royalty status, albeit fictitious, with her iconic portrayal of Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia, in the 2001 favorite "The Princess Diaries." The Hollywood veteran went on to reprise the role in the 2004 sequel of the Disney movie, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," but she never envisioned the royal franchise as part of her career trajectory. "I never wanted to be a princess," Hathaway said of the beloved role in an interview with Collider, which doesn't necessarily mean the star doesn't admire real-life royalty.

A decade after the last installment of the series was released, Hathaway was still fielding questions about royalty. During an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in 2014, a child in the audience asked the actor to name her favorite princess, to which Hathaway, after a moment of thought, said it had to be Catherine, Princess of Wales. "I think she's lovely. She makes me very happy, and that royal wedding just could not be beat," she explained (via ABC News).

While Hathaway could've easily gone for a fictional Disney princess like Cinderella or Rapunzel, her choice proved her appreciation for Kate wasn't just for show. Interestingly, Kate's influence even positively impacted Hathaway's relationship with her two kids, which the actor didn't take for granted.