Did Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Date Diddy? Here's What She Said

Lori Harvey's dating history includes several celebrity men. She reportedly had a short fling with rapper Future and a romance with actor Michael B. Jordan. However, her alleged relationship with Bad Boy Records founder Sean "Diddy" Combs may have been shocking to some, partially due to their 27-year age gap. Talks of the pair dating began in March 2019, when Diddy and Harvey were spotted together at a Miami reggae festival. This story heated up in July 2019 when the pair were spotted taking a nighttime walk in New York City. What stood out is that the two coordinated with striped outfit looks, though they denied they were a couple.

Despite the unconventional courtship, it seems her father, Steve Harvey, accepted them hanging out. Diddy, Harvey, Steve, and his wife, Marjorie, vacationed together in Nerano, Italy. In one snapshot from the vacation, Lori was seen caressing Diddy's head during a lunch outing with her parents. However, in October 2019, an insider claimed that Diddy and Harvey did have a fling, but it quickly fizzled after only a few months. "He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now," the source told E! News. No matter what truly occurred, Harvey has adamantly shot down many of the claims surrounding their association.