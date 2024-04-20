Did Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Date Diddy? Here's What She Said
Lori Harvey's dating history includes several celebrity men. She reportedly had a short fling with rapper Future and a romance with actor Michael B. Jordan. However, her alleged relationship with Bad Boy Records founder Sean "Diddy" Combs may have been shocking to some, partially due to their 27-year age gap. Talks of the pair dating began in March 2019, when Diddy and Harvey were spotted together at a Miami reggae festival. This story heated up in July 2019 when the pair were spotted taking a nighttime walk in New York City. What stood out is that the two coordinated with striped outfit looks, though they denied they were a couple.
Despite the unconventional courtship, it seems her father, Steve Harvey, accepted them hanging out. Diddy, Harvey, Steve, and his wife, Marjorie, vacationed together in Nerano, Italy. In one snapshot from the vacation, Lori was seen caressing Diddy's head during a lunch outing with her parents. However, in October 2019, an insider claimed that Diddy and Harvey did have a fling, but it quickly fizzled after only a few months. "He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now," the source told E! News. No matter what truly occurred, Harvey has adamantly shot down many of the claims surrounding their association.
Lori Harvey denied being engaged to Diddy
In June 2019, Lori Harvey, who has amassed an impressive net worth on her own, was spotted sporting a noticeable ring that some believed signaled an engagement. The piece of jewelry was spotted while Harvey attended a party for Sean "Diddy" Combs' Ciroc brand. She would then further suspicions when she shared a photo of herself posing with the ring visible on her Instagram Story. In the image, Harvey wrote, "Somebody wife."
Harvey shot down the rumors with a follow-up Instagram Story that read, "I'm not engaged. Stop believing everything y'all read on a blog" (via theJasmineBRAND). Her denial did not stop people on the internet from also harassing her father, comedian Steve Harvey. In July 2019, social media users commented on a video from the radio host's vacation and speculated about Diddy dating his daughter. One user wrote, "How about Diddy And Lori SMH!!!" It doesn't appear that Harvey responded to any of this, though the social media influencer would later refute some claims about her connection to the music producer.
She also denied dating both Diddy and his son, Justin
One detail also present in the assumed romance between Sean "Diddy" Combs and model Lori Harvey is the rumor that she previously dated his son, Justin. In February 2019, she and Justin were seen in photos together during the Official Big Game Takeover Party at Compound Nightclub in Atlanta. While the pictures didn't seem romantic, this led some to believe they were once an item.
Neither confirmed they had any fling. However, once she began hanging out with Diddy, some accused her of dating both father and son. Finally, during a January 2023 interview with E! News correspondent Adrienne Bailon, she addressed the speculation head-on. "I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," Harvey said (via People). Today, it's unknown who Harvey is dating. She was last linked to "Snowfall" actor Damson Idris, though they split in November 2023. As for Diddy, he began publicly dating City Girls rapper Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee beginning in June 2022, though the fate of their relationship is unclear.