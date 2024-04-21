Jillian Harris Made Her TV Debut Long Before HGTV's Love It Or List It

Jillian Harris has no resentment toward Jason Mesnick from "The Bachelor" Season 13, even though he didn't choose her. In a 2020 interview with Chris Harrison, she had nothing but kind things to say about Mesnick. They remained friends, and she even decorated the nursery for Mesnick's youngest child Riley. "Anyways, when Jason broke up with me at the end, I was so sure that I was going to be in it forever, and my heart — I just could not wrap my head around the fact that, 'What's next?'" Harris said. Initially vehement that she wouldn't do reality TV again, Harris agreed to "The Bachelorette" when asked and has made friends with other "Bachelor Nation" stars.

Harris answered questions about "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in a YouTube vlog. "First of all, it's a TV show. It's a business," Harris said. Producers try to get the reactions they want from contestants. While contestants are individually sequestered in hotel rooms before filming begins, producers visit, say things to heighten emotions, and convince everyone they'll win.

The meddling didn't end there. While on "The Bachelorette," producers sometimes wouldn't let Harris eliminate who she wanted. She also described being heartbroken by her split from the contestant she chose, Ed Swiderski, after he cheated. Eventually, she moved on and found love with Justin Pasutto. Pasutto and Harris have been engaged since 2016 — and they got engaged again in 2020! They have two children, Leo and Annie.