Mandisa, American Idol Alum & Grammy-Winning Singer, Dead At Age 47

Singer Mandisa Lynn Hundley (stage name Mandisa) has died at 47 years old. A post on Mandisa's official Facebook page confirmed that she was found dead in her home on April 18, 2024. "At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details," the post read. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Mandisa competed on Season 5 of "American Idol." Although she didn't win her season, she had a successful music career and won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 56th Grammys for her album "Overcomer."



More to come...