Did Kate Middleton's Modeling Past Kickstart Her Romance With William? Here's What We Know

The Prince and Princess of Wales first crossed paths during their time in college together back in 2001, but it wasn't quite love at first sight. According to a People report from 2004, Prince William and Kate Middleton first laid eyes on each other during an art history course they both attended at St. Andrews University in Scotland. The beloved royals recalled their initial meeting during their 2010 engagement interview with ITV News, with Kate telling William, "I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off." Despite her reserved nature, they hit it off as friends soon after, bonding over their mutual interests.

However, it is widely believed that one particular event kickstarted Kate's romance with William — a charity fashion show held at their university. In March 2002, Kate, now famously, strutted down the runway in a sheer strapless mini dress, wearing nothing but black underwear underneath. Vanity Fair reported that William ensured he had a front-row seat, shelling out £200 to secure it.

Rumor has it that he started seeing Kate as more than just a friend from that moment on. In fact, when she stepped out, the prince allegedly turned to his friend, Fergus Boyd, and remarked, "Wow, Fergus, Kate's hot!" Following the show, eyewitnesses claimed that William very publicly made a move on Kate, which, somewhat surprisingly given where they ended up, she wasn't thrilled about.