The Fashion Faux Pas Kate Middleton Made During Prince Louis' Debut That Raised Eyebrows

Regardless of whether you're a royal enthusiast or not, you've likely heard of some of the strict rules the royals have to follow. From their public conduct to their fashion choices, many aspects of royal life are dictated by long-standing regulations.

For the British royal family, even childbirth isn't exempt from tradition. Since Princess Anne's first delivery in 1977, royal women have famously been giving birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed all three of their children there. After each birth, the couple appeared on the Lindo Wing steps to introduce their newborn and pose for the much-anticipated photographs. Naturally, Kate consistently made sure that when she stepped out with her newborns, she looked nothing short of fabulous. With her brown locks impeccably styled and a full face of makeup, the royal gave no indication that she had given birth just hours earlier.

However, during Prince Louis' debut in 2018, Kate's unexpected fashion faux pas was hard not to notice. She wore a midi-length dress in red with a white Peter Pan collar, which looked eerily similar to the one featured in the 1968 horror movie "Rosemary's Baby," which is not the storyline anyone would want associated with their baby.