Princess Beatrice's Ex-Boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo Dead At 41

Meanwhile, sources close to Princess Beatrice said that she is heartbroken by the tragic death of her ex, Paolo Liuzzo. Us Weekly notes that the two dated for just less than a year before they split for good in 2006, following media uproar over Liuzzo's manslaughter charges. In a 2007 bombshell interview with the Daily Mail, Liuzzo opened up about his whirlwind relationship with the princess, claiming that what they had was nothing serious: "I wasn't sure I wanted to get in that deep with Bea," he said. "I loved her but I wasn't in love with her." He also admitted that he'd been unfaithful throughout her relationship with Beatrice, who was seven years younger. "Sometimes another lady friend of mine would come over to my place at Eaton Square in London," he said. "I'm not a bad person. But it's like putting heroin in front of Pete Doherty. Women are my weakness," he added.

In the years since they went their separate ways, Princess Beatrice has settled down with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, an entrepreneur and interior designer with whom she shares two children. Meanwhile, Liuzzo never married and was said to be working as an art industry consultant at the time of his passing. As of this writing, Beatrice has not made any public statements regarding the death of her ex-boyfriend.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).