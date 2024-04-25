Princess Beatrice's Ex-Boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo Dead At 41
Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend, Paolo Liuzzo, has died at age 41 following a suspected drug overdose, The U.S. Sun reports. Officer Michael Vega of the Miami Police Department said Liuzzo was found unresponsive inside his hotel room in Miami on February 7, 2024. Authorities arrived at the scene at exactly 3:22 p.m. and Liuzzo was pronounced dead shortly after, at 3:34 p.m. A cause of death has not yet been revealed; however, initial findings suggest that Liuzzo — who reportedly struggled with drug addiction — died of a fatal overdose. However, Vega was quick to note that "the investigation is open and ongoing" and that it was too early to draw conclusions. Liuzzo's body was sent back to his family in his home of Long Island, New York where a private funeral was held on February 16, 2024, The Sun also notes.
Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, dated Liuzzo in 2005 when she was 17 and he 24. Throughout his life, Liuzzo had multiple run-ins with the law, including over charges of cocaine possession and manslaughter for the death of a fellow student in 2002. A friend of Liuzzo's, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Sun that he battled substance abuse and was caught in deep debt prior to his passing. "He loved to party and gamble. He began using a lot of pharmaceutical drugs but that later led to cocaine and harder drugs," his pal claimed. "He was always borrowing money to pay loans. It became a vicious cycle."
He and Princess Beatrice dated for a year
Meanwhile, sources close to Princess Beatrice said that she is heartbroken by the tragic death of her ex, Paolo Liuzzo. Us Weekly notes that the two dated for just less than a year before they split for good in 2006, following media uproar over Liuzzo's manslaughter charges. In a 2007 bombshell interview with the Daily Mail, Liuzzo opened up about his whirlwind relationship with the princess, claiming that what they had was nothing serious: "I wasn't sure I wanted to get in that deep with Bea," he said. "I loved her but I wasn't in love with her." He also admitted that he'd been unfaithful throughout her relationship with Beatrice, who was seven years younger. "Sometimes another lady friend of mine would come over to my place at Eaton Square in London," he said. "I'm not a bad person. But it's like putting heroin in front of Pete Doherty. Women are my weakness," he added.
In the years since they went their separate ways, Princess Beatrice has settled down with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, an entrepreneur and interior designer with whom she shares two children. Meanwhile, Liuzzo never married and was said to be working as an art industry consultant at the time of his passing. As of this writing, Beatrice has not made any public statements regarding the death of her ex-boyfriend.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).