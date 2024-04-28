Taylor Swift Has An Intense Workout Plan To Keep Up With Her Eras Tour

Any famous musician will surely tell you that concert tours are no cakewalk. Keeping in mind the mental and physical demands required for an artist to pull off a successful show night after night, we're not surprised that some singers — like Britney Spears, for example — have sworn off touring for good. "Life on the road is hard !!! ... I don't think I ever want to do it again !!!" Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Billboard). It's certainly not for the faint-hearted, and Taylor Swift's intense workout routine to keep up with her Eras concert tour only underscores the physical challenges of life on the road.

Billed as a "journey through the musical eras of [her] career," per Instagram, the tour is Swift's most ambitious and biggest to date, with over 150 shows held across five continents. Each show reportedly runs for approximately 180 minutes as Swift performs 44(!) tracks from 10 different records. As one would imagine, the preparation for the jaunt was rigorous.

"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs," Swift proudly informed TIME. The world-conquering pop star added, "Then I had three months of dance training because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought." But the work didn't stop there for the Grammy winner.