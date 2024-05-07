The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Met Gala

Every year, the Met Gala supplies Hollywood with a theme, a dress code, and the biggest red carpet of the year to show off their looks. For 2024's event, the theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," the corresponding dress code was "The Garden of Time," and the red carpet was, instead, a green carpet. While this year's theme may have been brand new, one thing wasn't: some stars' ensembles were a dream come true, while others gave us that same feeling that our alarm clocks did this Monday morning.

Three unwritten Met Gala rules are consistent every year. First, honor the theme with your look. Second, don't be safe with your ensemble. And, last but certainly not least, do not trip on the steps of the Met — we're looking at you, Jason Derulo (just kidding). Every year, however, some stars do not carefully consider the theme, and others don't take the risks with their ensembles that the biggest night in fashion deserves. This year's theme was a bit more open to interpretation and easy to experiment with than themes from years past. And, as a result, the vast majority of this year's looks were incredible, creative, and the ode to fashion that they should be. Still, that did not stop some stars from making major fashion missteps. While no one may have fallen down the Met steps, plenty of stars' looks still fell flat.