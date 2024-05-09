What Happened To Shia LaBeouf? Why You Rarely Hear From The Actor Anymore

Note: The article discusses substance abuse issues.

Like many former child actors, actor Shia LaBeouf has been in the public eye for a very long time. Some of his biggest roles from his younger years include the Disney Channel show "Even Stevens" and the 2003 Disney movie "Holes." As he got older, he appeared in recognizable projects such as 2007's "Transformers" and 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." However, LaBeouf regrets his "Indiana Jones" role, so he probably won't do on-screen adventures with Harrison Ford anytime soon.

As of this writing, LaBeouf's IMDb page lists upcoming acting projects, so he hasn't stopped acting. However, he isn't seen in high-profile shows and movies as much as he used to be. There are a few reasons for that. The actor has struggled with alcoholism and has publicly gotten into fights and physical altercations in a variety of instances throughout his adult life. Both of those things caused legal troubles for the actor, who has gone to rehab a few times. LaBeouf's legal issues continued when he was sued by an ex for abusive behaviors. Here's a look at the issues plaguing the actor.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).