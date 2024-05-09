What Happened To Shia LaBeouf? Why You Rarely Hear From The Actor Anymore
Note: The article discusses substance abuse issues.
Like many former child actors, actor Shia LaBeouf has been in the public eye for a very long time. Some of his biggest roles from his younger years include the Disney Channel show "Even Stevens" and the 2003 Disney movie "Holes." As he got older, he appeared in recognizable projects such as 2007's "Transformers" and 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." However, LaBeouf regrets his "Indiana Jones" role, so he probably won't do on-screen adventures with Harrison Ford anytime soon.
As of this writing, LaBeouf's IMDb page lists upcoming acting projects, so he hasn't stopped acting. However, he isn't seen in high-profile shows and movies as much as he used to be. There are a few reasons for that. The actor has struggled with alcoholism and has publicly gotten into fights and physical altercations in a variety of instances throughout his adult life. Both of those things caused legal troubles for the actor, who has gone to rehab a few times. LaBeouf's legal issues continued when he was sued by an ex for abusive behaviors. Here's a look at the issues plaguing the actor.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend opened up about alleged abuse
Shia LaBeouf and musician FKA Twigs (the stage name of Tahliah Debrett Barnett) dated from 2018 to 2019 after co-starring in the LaBeouf-written film "Honey Boy." In December 2020, she sued him for alleged "relentless abuse" (via Independent). The charges included assault, infliction of emotional distress, and sexual battery. According to Vulture, Twigs posted on Instagram about the lawsuit (as of writing, the post seems to be deleted). She wrote, "My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story."
In 2021, Twigs told a harrowing account of her relationship with LaBeouf in an Elle interview. She described how the abuse manifested over time, starting with the manipulative technique of love bombing. She told the outlet, "I love what I do, and [filming 'Honey Boy'] was an incredible experience. But then I ended up being preyed upon. At what point does Hollywood stop looking at money and start looking at people's safety?" When Twigs' lawsuit was first announced, LaBeouf owned up to previous abusive behaviors and apologized in a statement to the New York Times — but denied many of her allegations.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
LaBeouf was honest about hurt he's caused
In February 2021, Shia LaBeouf and his legal team denied every charge and denied that what FKA Twigs said was true. Per the sexual battery charge, they said "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual" (via People). They also asked for her to pay his legal fees. About a month before that statement, LaBeouf began inpatient treatment and was taking a break from acting. As of writing, Twigs' case against LaBeouf is finally set to go to trial in October 2024. Twigs hasn't held back on speaking up, and she had harsh words for Gayle King in an interview on LaBeouf's alleged abuse.
LaBeouf did a podcast interview with Jon Bernthal in 2022 where he spoke up about previous abusive behaviors. He didn't call Twigs by name, but on Bernthal's show "Real Ones," LaBeouf said, "I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."
The "Fury" actor commended the unnamed woman for accusing him. "Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I'd either have a really mediocre existence or I'd be dead in full," LaBeouf told Bernthal. He also discussed turning things around.
LaBeouf said he wasn't fired from 'Don't Worry Darling'
In an August 2022 Variety interview, director Olivia Wilde claimed she fired Shia LaBeouf from "Don't Worry Darling." The movie studio initially said it was because of scheduling, but Wilde said differently. "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," Wilde said. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions." She also discussed needing to "[create] a safe, trusting environment" on set.
A follow-up Variety article shared an email LaBeouf sent to Wilde after her interview was published. LaBeouf wished Wilde well and spoke about his sobriety, his reconciliation with his wife Mia Goth (whom he split with in 2018 and reconnected with, though they may not be legally married), and their young daughter Isabel. LaBeouf told Wilde in the email, "I quit your film because your actors & I couldn't find time to rehearse." He sent her the text conversation they had in 2020 seeming to confirm it was his choice.
LaBeouf owned up to past mistakes, saying, "My failings with [FKA] Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented." LaBeouf asked Wilde to share the truth. LaBeouf also sent Variety his 2020 texts with Wilde, along with a video of the director asking LaBeouf to still be in the project a few days after he'd left.
LaBeouf loves his family
After his tumultuous past, Shia LaBeouf seems to have shifted his goals to focus on his family. In a video shared by TMZ in December 2023, LaBeouf was seen carrying his and Mia Goth's daughter Isabel in a baby carrier at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. The father-daughter duo met with The Grinch character, and the outlet reported that people saw LaBeouf smiling as he made his way around with Isabel. He also talked with a few fans.
Back in March 2023, Goth was with LaBeouf and Isabel for a day in the Disneyland theme park, seemingly Isabel's first birthday celebration. Disneyland is also where Goth and LaBeouf were seen in June 2021, which sparked reconciliation rumors after their initial 2018 split. (Some also wondered if Goth and LaBeouf were back together for a short time in March 2020, prior to LaBeouf dating Margaret Qualley.)
LaBeouf was open about his love for Goth and Isabel in his "Real Ones" interview with Jon Bernthal. The "Lawless" actor talked about how Goth was there for him when no one was and called Isabel a "f***ing joyful" kid. LaBeouf acknowledged it's painful to think Isabel will one day be old enough to read all the news about him. "I have now until she's literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public," LaBeouf said.
A religious vocation may be next for LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf has other goals beyond his acting career. In a video interview with Bishop Robert Barron from August 2022, LaBeouf discussed how playing the saint Padre Pio in the biopic of the same name got him interested in Catholicism. In a Catholic News Agency interview, LaBeouf spoke about following Pio's own motto when things got difficult on set ("Pray, hope, and don't worry") and how that seemed to work well. "And I think we made a beautiful film as a result of following his teachings and really leaning into the pragmatic way in which he dealt with the world," LaBeouf added. He credited "Padre Pio" for changing things for him.
In January 2024, it was announced LaBeouf took a big step in his faith. The Capuchin Franciscans — Western America Province friars announced the news: "We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!" (via Facebook).
One of the Capuchin friars, Brother Alexander Rodriguez, was LaBeouf's confirmation sponsor and played a friar in "Padre Pio." He told Catholic News Agency how LaBeouf had said he wanted to become a deacon of the Catholic Church one day. However, Rodriguez said that the actor's "main priority" is his daughter.