Shania Twain Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors Despite Claims She'd Never Go Under The Knife

For years, Shania Twain has been the target of plastic surgery rumors despite insisting that she's all about going au naturel. In March 2024, the "You're Still the One" hitmaker raised eyebrows when she posted a photo of her sporting a new hairstyle on Instagram. While Twain surely only intended to show off her luscious, strawberry-blonde locks, avid fans couldn't help but notice that she looked somewhat different in the snapshot, and not exactly in a good way either. "Oh honey what did you do to yourself," one commenter wrote, suggesting that the country star had recently undergone a cosmetic procedure to transform her appearance. Others mistook Twain for Avril Lavigne or even a Kardashian, with one warning, "It's [your] life. Do what you like, but PLEASE don't go Kardashian on us," adding, "You look wonderful."

Two months later, in May 2024, she left followers similarly puzzled after uploading another photo to Instagram once again showcasing her cute pink hair. Fans swiftly pointed out that Twain looked totally unrecognizable in the pic, but going by her caption, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer couldn't care less about all the negative comments regarding her stunning transformation. "I love this outtake from the @hauteliving cover shoot because you can FEEL how much fun I was having," she captioned the post. "Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!" Despite rampant speculation about her looks, Twain has publicly sworn off plastic surgery in the past regardless of her youthful appearance.