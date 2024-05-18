Everything JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Has Said About RFK Jr.'s Presidential Run

Jack Schlossberg has felt strongly about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential bid from the start. In July 2023 — three months after Kennedy Jr. announced his campaign — Schlossberg posted a video to Instagram condemning him. Schlossberg began the video by paying tribute to John F. Kennedy. "President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather and his legacy is important," he started, sharing a bit of JFK's legacy of "public service and courage." Schlossberg went on to declare his endorsement for President Joe Biden: "Joe Biden shares my grandfather's vision for America — that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

After listing a number of crises that Biden addressed during his presidency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, and green energy, Schlossberg criticized his cousin's platform and intentions. "These are the issues that matter, and if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too. Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame." His final statements were especially pointed: "I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment."

The video make waves amongst Schlossberg's following. While some commenters praised Schlossberg's take, others expressed shock that he wasn't standing with his relative.