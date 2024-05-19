News Anchors Who Spoke Out After They Were Fired

In 1980, the news changed, for better or worse. That summer, CNN joined television as the very first 24-hour news station. Since then, others have joined the fold, and the news landscape is now a part of pop culture all on its own. Rather than needing just a few anchors to cover the major programs, news networks now need employees who are available round the clock. Additionally, stations need new ideas for interesting programming, as well as personalities who will garner views. These needs, combined with other factors, have created a unique environment where national news anchors have become celebrities of sorts.

Like in all industries, news anchors say and do things they shouldn't say and do, have disputes with management, and clash with colleagues, all of which can lead them to get fired. Unfortunately for them, their jobs are on display for the nation. When they get fired, everybody knows it. Fortunately for them, they can also speak out like never before, and many of the country's foremost news anchors who've been let go from their jobs have taken full advantage of their media connections to share their perspectives. Here are some news anchors who spoke out after getting fired.