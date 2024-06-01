Marilyn Monroe Invented Revenge Dressing With Her Iconic DiMaggio Divorce Dress

The inciting incident for Marilyn Monroe's divorce with Joe DiMaggio was actually another dress —namely, the white dress she wore in "The Seven Year Itch." In the film's most famous scene, shot in September 1954, Monroe walks over a subway grate in the dress, causing its skirt to billow up. DiMaggio, who was on set the day, was horrified by the scene's sexual undertones, leading him to pick a fight with the actor. The argument didn't come out of nowhere — according to PBS, at least one person, Monroe's actor friend Brad Dexter, could see the turmoil within Monroe and DiMaggio's relationship. Dexter recalled a phone conversation in which Monroe told him that DiMaggio was a jealous and controlling partner: "'I'm extremely unhappy,' she says... 'He doesn't want to know about my business. He doesn't want to know about my work as an actress... He wants to cut me off completely from my whole world of motion pictures, friends, and creative people that I know.'"

When Monroe returned to Los Angeles, DiMaggio got into another fight with Monroe — and this time, he reportedly beat her. Shortly after, in October 1954, Monroe requested a divorce on the grounds of "mental cruelty." Although the process of separation was especially grueling given that Monroe and DiMaggio had been newlyweds, Monroe remained classy and put together throughout the drama. And thus, outfits such as the "DiMaggio Divorce Dress" became symbols of her poise and glamour.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

