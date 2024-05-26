General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot At 37

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor is dead at 37, as confirmed by TMZ. Los Angeles local news station KTLA reported that, in the early morning of May 25, police were called downtown for the fatal shooting of Wactor, who stumbled upon the theft of his property. The actor's mother, Scarlett, confirmed to TMZ the following day her son who was the shooting victim.

Three men were allegedly trying to steal the catalytic converter off his vehicle, and Wactor surprised them in the act. Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead. As of this writing, police are searching for the three suspects allegedly involved in the incident.

The actor, who is survived by his mother and two younger brothers, was best known for his role on the daytime drama "General Hospital". He played the role of Brando Corbin from 2020-2022.