General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot At 37
"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor is dead at 37, as confirmed by TMZ. Los Angeles local news station KTLA reported that, in the early morning of May 25, police were called downtown for the fatal shooting of Wactor, who stumbled upon the theft of his property. The actor's mother, Scarlett, confirmed to TMZ the following day her son who was the shooting victim.
Three men were allegedly trying to steal the catalytic converter off his vehicle, and Wactor surprised them in the act. Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead. As of this writing, police are searching for the three suspects allegedly involved in the incident.
The actor, who is survived by his mother and two younger brothers, was best known for his role on the daytime drama "General Hospital". He played the role of Brando Corbin from 2020-2022.
Wactor embraced life as an actor and an adventurer
A working actor in Los Angeles, Johnny Wactor leaves behind several on-screen credits. In addition to appearing on "General Hospital" for over 150 episodes, he was also known for the 2013 television series "Siberia," as well as a role in the 2016 Nicolas Cage movie, "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage."
In a statement to Variety, Wactor's talent agent David Shaul shared a slice of his time with the actor. "Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft, but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. ... He would literally give you the shirt off his back."
In his spare time, Wactor was an avid outdoorsmen who like to hike, swim, and climb. One of his adventures involved a storm-chasing trip with friends that led to the inspiration for the movie "Supercell" with Alec Baldwin. On his LinkedIn page, the star described himself as, "a high energy team player. I invest in my endeavors with fervor and embrace challenges with effective optimism. Bring it on, life."
Our thoughts are with Wactor's friends and family during this tough time.