Why Orlando Bloom Never Took His Relationship With Keira Knightley To The Next Level

If you make it big in Hollywood, chances are you'll get to share the screen with some of the world's most gorgeous and glamorous people. Such has been the case for Orlando Bloom. Over the years, he's held down heartthrob roles in a number of blockbusters — most notably the "Pirates of the Carribean" franchise, where he plays the heroic Will Turner alongside Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann. Although Will is a humble blacksmith, and Elizabeth is the governor's daughter, the two fall in love without regard for the social taboo. Eventually, they marry and give birth to a son.

Bloom had such strong chemistry with Knightley onscreen that fans couldn't help but wonder whether there was a spark between the actors. The two never dated — Bloom is engaged to Katy Perry after splitting with Miranda Kerr, and Keira Knightley is happily married to musician James Righton — but that hasn't stopped people from being curious about what really went on behind the scenes all those years ago. Here's what we know about the relationship between the two stars.