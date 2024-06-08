King Charles' Forgotten First Love Reportedly Introduced Him To Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's relationship history is notorious, thanks to the couple engaging in an affair that Charles' former wife, the late Princess Diana, knew all about. However, the king has a dating history beyond just those two very famous women. In fact, it's long been reported that Charles' rumored first love is the one who connected him and Camilla. The love in question was Lucia Santa Cruz, the daughter of Victor Santa Cruz, the ambassador to Chile who was living and working in London. Details on Lucia and Charles' rumored relationship are sparse, but one of his cousins, Lady Elizabeth Anson, allegedly confirmed: "She was the first real love of his life," (via Fox News). Supposedly, after Lucia and Charles split, she became neighbors with Camilla and the two grew close.

Author Penny Junor's biography on the queen consort claimed that, in 1971, when Lucia learned that Camilla's then-boyfriend, and eventual ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles was a serial cheater, she introduced her to the future king, believing that Camilla was "just the girl" for Charles because she had "enormous sympathy, warmth and natural character," (via the Daily Mail). Naturally, they totally hit it off. However, Lucia joke about their ancestors since it's believed that the royal couple could actually be related due to King Edward VII's affair, and potential illegitimate daughter, with Alice Keppel, who is Camilla's great-grandmother. Other recollections about Lucia connecting Camilla and Charles are similar, but there are conflicting reports on Lucia and Charles' speculated romance.

