What We Know About Jennifer Lopez's Sisters, Leslie And Lynda
Jennifer Lopez might be an A-lister, but she still makes time for family. Over the years, she's used Instagram to share snapshots with her nearest and dearest, including sisters Leslie Lopez and Lynda Lopez. Leslie and Lynda have been in J-Lo's corner from the very beginning, proud to support her career across all its iterations.
A 2002 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" reveals J-Lo's strong bond with her sisters. Lynda and Leslie appeared on the program together, sharing sweet anecdotes about their celebrity sib. Turns out that the Lopez kids got up to all kinds of antics growing up — and J-Lo was the biggest troublemaker of them all. "As a kid, Jen was the ringleader. Anything that was concocted was usually her idea," Lynda revealed. Looking back on a promotional event she attended for Jen, Lynda recalled thinking, "I can't believe these are people who are here to see Jen, my goofy sister who ran around in her underwear in our house when we were little." The sisters concluded the interview by letting J-Lo know how much they appreciated her: "Jen, you're a great sister," Leslie said. "We love you," Lynda chimed in.
The video's a great blast to the past — but what are Leslie and Lynda up to today, and who are they outside of their association with their sister? One thing's for sure— they're both go-getters in their own right.
Leslie Lopez loves to sing like her sister
Seems like musical talent runs in the Lopez family. Much like her younger sister Jennifer, Leslie Lopez is passionate about performing. She's a member of the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective, a choral ensemble based in New York City. According to her profile on the website, she received private instruction in opera and musical theater while pursuing music education at Iona College and SUNY Purchase. She has spent a good deal of time onstage, performing in over 25 musicals. However, she also prioritizes community engagement: she has spent over 20 years in music education (a 2019 article from Oprah Daily describes her as a music teacher at a charter school in the Bronx), and she has served as a church cantor since she was 21. She currently leads the congregation in song at the Church of St. Bernard, a Catholic parish in White Plains, New York.
Leslie generally lays low online, but she stepped into the spotlight in 2020, when her nonbinary child Brendon was featured in an informational video posted to Instagram by J-Lo. The video, created in conjunction with LGBTQ advocacy foundation The Trevor Project, chronicles Brendon's coming-out journey, featuring quotes from various family members — including J-Lo and Leslie. In one segment, Leslie expresses empathy regarding Brendon's struggles with self-image: "When my child told me, 'When I look in the mirror, I don't feel comfortable with the body I'm in' ... I mean, a lot of people can understand that."
Lynda Lopez shines in a different field
Jennifer Lopez's younger sister Lynda also works in a creative role, although she's not a performer. Her profession is journalism, and she's highly celebrated in her field. According to her Macmillan Publishers bio, she has worked as an anchor and reporter for a number of networks, including ABC News, WCBS-TV, and NewsRadio 880. During her time as an anchor for WB 11 Morning News, she won an Emmy for "Outstanding Single Morning News Program." Additionally, she has forayed into publishing, editing the anthology "AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."
Following in the footsteps of her big sister, Lynda Lopez has demonstrated an interest in the film industry. The two have even collaborated on several projects. Alongside J-Lo, Lynda served as an executive producer for documentary TV series "Los Jets," about a North Carolina high school soccer team. She is also credited as an executive assistant on "Hustlers," the 2019 film starring J-Lo as a former stripper who scams rich men.
J-Lo sang Lynda's praises in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, admiring her ability to balance work and childrearing. "I just love and respect her so much. She's a single mom but not like I'm a single mom. I have a lot of help — she doesn't," she said (via Us Weekly). "I always ask, 'Do you need anything?' And she's like, 'I'm good.' But I know she's exhausted." Much like J-Lo, we have no clue how Lynda does it all, but we're certainly impressed.