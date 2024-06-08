What We Know About Jennifer Lopez's Sisters, Leslie And Lynda

Jennifer Lopez might be an A-lister, but she still makes time for family. Over the years, she's used Instagram to share snapshots with her nearest and dearest, including sisters Leslie Lopez and Lynda Lopez. Leslie and Lynda have been in J-Lo's corner from the very beginning, proud to support her career across all its iterations.

A 2002 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" reveals J-Lo's strong bond with her sisters. Lynda and Leslie appeared on the program together, sharing sweet anecdotes about their celebrity sib. Turns out that the Lopez kids got up to all kinds of antics growing up — and J-Lo was the biggest troublemaker of them all. "As a kid, Jen was the ringleader. Anything that was concocted was usually her idea," Lynda revealed. Looking back on a promotional event she attended for Jen, Lynda recalled thinking, "I can't believe these are people who are here to see Jen, my goofy sister who ran around in her underwear in our house when we were little." The sisters concluded the interview by letting J-Lo know how much they appreciated her: "Jen, you're a great sister," Leslie said. "We love you," Lynda chimed in.

The video's a great blast to the past — but what are Leslie and Lynda up to today, and who are they outside of their association with their sister? One thing's for sure— they're both go-getters in their own right.