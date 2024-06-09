Why HGTV's Jenny Marrs Was Reluctant To Be Part Of Fixer To Fabulous

Jenny and Dave Marrs are TV pros. Besides hosting multiple seasons of "Fixer to Fabulous" in Bentonville, Arkansas, the couple has taken their remodeling skills across the globe in a second series, "Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano." Like many HGTV stars, Jenny and Dave also competed on "Rock the Block." Given all this experience, it's surprising to learn that Jenny wasn't exactly eager for an on-camera career.

For starters, Jenny dismissed HGTV's initial pitch as a scam. When the network finally made contact with the couple, Dave politely declined their offer. Besides running their company, Marrs Developing, when HGTV asked them to embark on a TV project in 2016, Jenny and Dave had four kids under the age of six. On one hand, Jenny had concerns about how the extra workload and presence of a camera crew would affect their family's daily routine. On the other, she had more widespread concerns about media attention. "Was it wise to open our family up to the inevitable criticism and loss of privacy that must come with a television show?" Jenny later postulated in an Instagram post.

Of course, a lot of this critique occurs on social media platforms, and like other HGTV stars, Jenny has been compelled to clap back at online hate, like when she got frustrated by a commenter's remarks about a post involving Easter worship. Typically, Jenny uses her Instagram as a force for positivity, and it was this impulse that also convinced her to do "Fixer to Fabulous."

