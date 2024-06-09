Why HGTV's Jenny Marrs Was Reluctant To Be Part Of Fixer To Fabulous
Jenny and Dave Marrs are TV pros. Besides hosting multiple seasons of "Fixer to Fabulous" in Bentonville, Arkansas, the couple has taken their remodeling skills across the globe in a second series, "Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano." Like many HGTV stars, Jenny and Dave also competed on "Rock the Block." Given all this experience, it's surprising to learn that Jenny wasn't exactly eager for an on-camera career.
For starters, Jenny dismissed HGTV's initial pitch as a scam. When the network finally made contact with the couple, Dave politely declined their offer. Besides running their company, Marrs Developing, when HGTV asked them to embark on a TV project in 2016, Jenny and Dave had four kids under the age of six. On one hand, Jenny had concerns about how the extra workload and presence of a camera crew would affect their family's daily routine. On the other, she had more widespread concerns about media attention. "Was it wise to open our family up to the inevitable criticism and loss of privacy that must come with a television show?" Jenny later postulated in an Instagram post.
Of course, a lot of this critique occurs on social media platforms, and like other HGTV stars, Jenny has been compelled to clap back at online hate, like when she got frustrated by a commenter's remarks about a post involving Easter worship. Typically, Jenny uses her Instagram as a force for positivity, and it was this impulse that also convinced her to do "Fixer to Fabulous."
An appeal to the Marrs' philanthropy tipped the scales
Despite Jenny and Dave Marrs' hesitancy to helm their own TV show, HGTV was persistent and persuasive. Ultimately, the network swayed the couple by encouraging them to look at the bigger picture. "Our producer said to us, 'If you just have this one chance to shine a national spotlight on your nonprofit work, it's worth it,'" Dave explained to Better Homes & Gardens in 2023.
In an Instagram post, Jenny recalled how she'd agreed with this reasoning, writing, "Adoption and our non-profit work through The Berry Farm—two things we are passionate about—could be highlighted through a television show." As part of their efforts, proceeds from the Marrs' Arkansas-based blueberry farm benefit the global charity Help One Now. In particular, the couple is focused on assisting orphans in Zimbabwe. Dave and Jenny also have personal experience with adoption, since they adopted their daughter Sylvie in a lengthy process that stretched from late 2012 to July 2014.
Faith is also a major part of Jenny and Dave's lives, and they have relied on it to help them make big decisions. In the case of their TV show, Jenny's prayers led her to keep an open mind about the process. Once they committed to the project, the couple made a "sizzle reel" to pitch to the network, and a pilot episode under the initial series name "Almost Home." By the end of 2017, "Fixer to Fabulous" was greenlighted by HGTV.
Jenny and Dave have stayed humble
Back when Dave and Jenny Marrs were first invited to host their own HGTV show, Jenny felt incredulous that viewers would deem their remodeling work must-see TV. However, true fans of "Fixer to Fabulous" find the couple's genuine demeanor endearing, ensuring the show's success. Sometimes an episode takes a personal turn, like in March 2024 when Jenny and Dave did some renovations on their own home. Jenny cried on camera as they knocked down their children's nursery. "That's why many of us connect so much with the show," one fan enthused on Instagram. "Not only because you guys are great designers, but also loving human beings."
Now that she's been on TV for years, Jenny's early feelings of trepidation are long gone. In April 2024, she reminisced on Instagram about the joy she's discovered while making the shows. Even though workdays are jammed-packed with activity, Jenny appreciates the close bonds she and Dave have developed with the production crew. While she was excited "Fixer to Fabulous" earned an Emmy nomination, Jenny also acknowledged awards weren't necessary to deem their show a success.
Dave and Jenny have gratitude for their TV journey, and they're also sanguine about this project ending eventually. Fame hasn't gone to their heads, and they've stayed focused on their original goal of being a force for good. "We have this time where we impacted people's lives and that's really powerful," Dave informed People in 2023.