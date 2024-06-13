A Look At The Dynamic Between Sheree Zampino & Jada Pinkett-Smith

Over the years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have stayed in the headlines for their unorthodox family and relationship dynamics. Despite their separation in 2016 and Pinkett-Smith's entanglement with August Alsina, the two maintain love for each other and for their family, including the likes of Sheree Zampino, Smith's ex-wife and the mother of his first son, Trey Smith. Yet, while the relationship between Zampino and Pinkett-Smith has not always been perfect, the two seem to hold each other in high regard.

Advertisement

Zampino appeared on Pinkett-Smith's former talk show "Red Table Talk" multiple times. During those appearances, the two claimed to have fostered a sisterhood despite tense phone calls and bouts of lethargy. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood but it hasn't been easy along the way ... sometimes, we did have to fake it to make it," Pinkett-Smith said.

In March 2024, the two celebrated Easter together amongst the extended Smith family clan. In a photo posted on Smith's Instagram, the two women can be seen smiling ear to ear while donning Easter-themed headbands, showing that love and respect can, in fact, take the place of animosity in a blended family.