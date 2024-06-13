A Look At The Dynamic Between Sheree Zampino & Jada Pinkett-Smith
Over the years, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have stayed in the headlines for their unorthodox family and relationship dynamics. Despite their separation in 2016 and Pinkett-Smith's entanglement with August Alsina, the two maintain love for each other and for their family, including the likes of Sheree Zampino, Smith's ex-wife and the mother of his first son, Trey Smith. Yet, while the relationship between Zampino and Pinkett-Smith has not always been perfect, the two seem to hold each other in high regard.
Zampino appeared on Pinkett-Smith's former talk show "Red Table Talk" multiple times. During those appearances, the two claimed to have fostered a sisterhood despite tense phone calls and bouts of lethargy. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood but it hasn't been easy along the way ... sometimes, we did have to fake it to make it," Pinkett-Smith said.
In March 2024, the two celebrated Easter together amongst the extended Smith family clan. In a photo posted on Smith's Instagram, the two women can be seen smiling ear to ear while donning Easter-themed headbands, showing that love and respect can, in fact, take the place of animosity in a blended family.
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Sheree Zampino overcame differences to form solid relationship
In a 2022 exclusive with Us Weekly, Sheree Zampino spoke on the challenges she and Jada Pinkett-Smith faced in the early years. Though Zampino and Will Smith separated in 1995, his eyes were already set on the "Girls Trip" star after meeting on the set of his hit show, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," in 1994. They would eventually marry in 1997 and have two kids, son Jaden and daughter Willow.
Aside from the shadiness of said relationship timeline, Zampino and Pinkett-Smith initially faced issues due to the fact that Pinkett-Smith was not yet an experienced mother. "[S]he didn't have a certain understanding. ... So, that sometimes caused a little friction," Zampino told the outlet. But with time came understanding — and a tighter bond — as they attempted to co-parent. In a 2018 interview with Access Hollywood, Pinkett-Smith noted that Zampino was her "entry point to motherhood," stating that her relationship with Zampino has been monumental. "My relationship with Sheree has been one of the fundamental relationships in my life that has forced me to expand my thinking, my heart, [and] my concepts of love," Pinkett-Smith said.
Zampino speaks of her with the same fondness. Although the actor and business owner was originally apprehensive about Pinkett-Smith's ability to be a good stepmom to her son, Zampino maintains that Pinkett-Smith has always been "amazing" with him and eventually came to embrace her son's relationship with his bonus mom.
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Sheree Zampino continue to support one another
Although the two women have spoken candidly about the difficulties of their relationship dynamic over the years, they still support one another. In addition to reuniting for family holidays and talk show appearances, Sheree Zampino and Jada Pinkett-Smith can often be seen sending praise via social media.
Sheree Zampino continues to grow WHOOP ASH! Body Butter, a skincare brand that she launched in 2006. She often highlights shoutouts and testimonials from a number of users, including Jada Pinkett-Smith. In a video posted to the WHOOP ASH! Instagram, Pinkett-Smith can be seen using the body butter on her feet, as she claims, "I love this stuff!"
Also, Pinkett-Smith, who released a memoir entitled "Worthy" in 2023, appears to be on a wellness journey and posted a video to Instagram of herself and Trey Smith at a class hosted by user @Shaolinfluencer in May 2024. Zampino, who previously said "my son could not have a better bonus mom" on "Red Table Talk," can be found gushing in the comment section, saying, "Awwww... this is beautiful!" Despite their tumultuous beginnings and less-than-savory headlines, the extended Smith clan keeps love and support at the forefront — a joyous feat in times riddled with uncertainty and strife.