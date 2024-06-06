King Charles Has Influence Over Kate Middleton's Return To The Public, According To Royal Insider

Ever since Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, the world has been wondering when she'll return to public life. The princess hasn't participated in any official engagements since December 25, 2023, leaving the masses curious about her health.

New input from royal expert Ian Pelham Turner reveals that Middleton's personal well-being is far from the only factor determining when she will reemerge in the public eye. Speaking to Fox News, he revealed that there are logistical circumstances to consider — for example, King Charles' schedule. Turner noted that Kate has been spotted out and about with her children (Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte), although she hasn't made any official public appearances in months.

"The issue of when we will see her in public again is partly determined by not overshadowing anything the king does," he suggested. "Perhaps a perfect opportunity would be with William being present to thank the staff at the center where she had treatment, followed by a video ... [stating] she is making good progress but is very slowly ... moving back to public duties." However, King Charles has also been dealing with his own health issues.

