King Charles Has Influence Over Kate Middleton's Return To The Public, According To Royal Insider
Ever since Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, the world has been wondering when she'll return to public life. The princess hasn't participated in any official engagements since December 25, 2023, leaving the masses curious about her health.
New input from royal expert Ian Pelham Turner reveals that Middleton's personal well-being is far from the only factor determining when she will reemerge in the public eye. Speaking to Fox News, he revealed that there are logistical circumstances to consider — for example, King Charles' schedule. Turner noted that Kate has been spotted out and about with her children (Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte), although she hasn't made any official public appearances in months.
"The issue of when we will see her in public again is partly determined by not overshadowing anything the king does," he suggested. "Perhaps a perfect opportunity would be with William being present to thank the staff at the center where she had treatment, followed by a video ... [stating] she is making good progress but is very slowly ... moving back to public duties." However, King Charles has also been dealing with his own health issues.
King Charles has had his own share of health problems
The Crown has had quite the eventful year, with King Charles receiving a cancer diagnosis as well. In February 2024, he shared the solemn news and announced that, much like Princess Kate, he would be taking a short break in order to focus on treatment. Following a three-month hiatus from public engagements, he's beginning to attend to his duties again — although, according to the Associated Press, his summer schedule will be lighter than usual this year.
If Charles is planning on being more forward-facing this summer, it makes sense that Kate might hang back for a bit longer so as to not steal his spotlight. Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, is one expert who believes her hiatus will extend until fall — if only because Kate is accustomed to keeping a lower profile during the summer anyway. "I think it's safe to say that the earliest we can expect to see Kate back at work is autumn," she told Fox News. "Kate and the family spend the summers at Anmer Hall enjoying the coastline and the great outdoors. This summer will be no different ... Everyone wants her to return to work when she is ready and well."
As long as Kate is absent from the public eye, speculation around her is sure to swirl — but it seems that she's getting better each day. Hopefully, both she and Charles will be back at 100% soon.