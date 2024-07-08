Details About Princess Diana's Pre-Royal Resume

Princess Diana may forever be cemented in people's minds as "the people's princess," but she had a more down-to-earth life before entering the royal family. It would, of course, be disingenuous to say that Diana was ever a commoner. In fact, she was born The Honourable Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961. By 1975, at the age of 14, she became Lady Diana Spencer, thanks to her father, John Spencer, receiving his Earldom.

Still, being a part of the aristocracy didn't keep Diana from mucking in and working hard for her money. In fact, her very first job at the age of 18 was as a nanny, a job she applied for two months before she was a legal adult (and for which she lied about her age and skills!). The application for the position, a copy of which was auctioned by Auctioneum in 2024, saw Diana change her date of birth by a year, as well as claiming basic cooking skills. The latter ability was clearly false, we now know — especially as formal royal chef Darren McGrady told Us Weekly that Diana was so bad at cooking that she rarely did it while living in Kensington Palace.

"The princess was an awful cook," McGrady claimed. "She didn't like to cook at all in the kitchen."

