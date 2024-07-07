Why Cindy Crawford Once Blamed Her Age Gap With Richard Gere For Their Failed Marriage

They're two of the most beautiful people in the world, so why couldn't Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere make it work? The iconic supermodel, whose name remains synonymous with the fashion industry, has several famous exes but Gere stands out because the two were married, albeit only for a short time. The "Pretty Woman" star met his literal pretty woman in 1988, but by 1995 it was all over. Although Crawford doesn't often discuss their relationship, she acknowledged that competing busy schedules were among the many reasons it didn't work out. "We didn't spend enough time together," the supermodel said (via People)."And we're equally responsible for that. We thought it would be okay if we just flew in from Paris to L.A. to get together for a night to see each other. It wasn't."

Moreover, there was a considerable, 17-year age gap between the two A-listers. During her appearance on "Oprah's Master Class," the iconic model contended that at 22 she didn't really know herself as a person yet and was more willing to just go along for the ride as a result. Crawford noted, "I just think your 20s for women is such a time when you're starting to come into your own and feel your own power and connect to your inner strength, and it's hard to do that — it's hard to change — in a relationship, because what one person might have signed up for, all of a sudden, you're not that anymore," (via InStyle).