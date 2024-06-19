Princess Beatrice Once Had A Major Weight Loss Transformation. Here's How She Did It

Princess Beatrice knows all too well the struggles that members of the royal family face in maintaining a perfect image. As a teenager, she endured immense scrutiny surrounding her appearance, from her weight to Beatrice's sometimes questionable fashion choices. And she's not alone — both her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, were also bullied and shamed by the media for their weight (the press even used to refer to Sarah as the "Duchess of Pork"). "My experience was about growing up and living a very public life and living in an overexposed environment. So that's from being 18 and struggling with your weight to what fashion choices you are wearing," Beatrice acknowledged while reflecting on her struggles growing up in the spotlight during a 2017 anti-bullying event (via Vogue). Over time, she learned to just roll with it, noting, "Turning a negative into a positive is all about how you look at things."

The princess also took action. After unflattering photos of her wearing a bikini during a trip to St. Barts were widely circulated and harshly criticized in 2008, the then 19-year-old royal was inspired to embark on a fitness journey, debuting a slimmer figure in 2009 much to the surprise of fans everywhere. According to the Daily Mail, Beatrice was able to shed a whopping 28 lbs., or 12 kg., while training for the 2010 London Marathon. While looking back on her impressive journey, Beatrice credited her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle as the secrets to her stunning transformation.