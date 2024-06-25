Barbra Streisand's Brutal Jabs At Donald Trump Prove She Has No Sympathy For The Ex-President
Barbra Streisand has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal critics for years. As the 2016 election drew near, the living legend penned a HuffPost article urging voters to denounce him. The "Funny Girl" star was frustrated by the controversial politician's endless lies, calling out some of his most egregious statements and promises, and listing everything that would make Hillary Clinton a better president in the process. A few days before the article went live, Trump himself argued to ABC News that Clinton didn't have "a presidential look." However, Streisand believed that "The Apprentice" star was in no position to call out anybody else's appearance, writing, "What does that mean [...] coming from a guy who looks like a raccoon in a tanning bed [...] with a flying squirrel on his head? That's what a president is supposed to look like? A wrestler who [dyes] his hair blonde?"
On a more serious note, she urged voters to make their voices heard, by gravely warning, "We cannot allow America to fall into the hands of a narcissist who has shown no regard for anyone but himself." Unfortunately, as we all know, that's exactly what happened. Speaking to the Associated Press in 2018, Streisand confessed that she cried after learning that Trump had clinched the win and had felt completely raw and listless ever since. Two years later, the "Guilty" hitmaker still couldn't fathom how someone so apathetic could've been elected president. As a result, Streisand continued to do everything in her power to ensure that Trump wouldn't step foot in the White House again.
Barbra Streisand sees Donald Trump as 'a one-man weapon of mass destruction'
In March 2020, Barbra Streisand wrote another article, this time for Variety, condemning Donald Trump for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic among many other things. "The Star Is Born" star admitted to being completely astonished by how Trump somehow managed to get a little worse at his job every day. After calling out his failures, lies, and grave missteps along the way, she labeled Trump "a one-man weapon of mass destruction." Streisand concluded by beseeching citizens, once again, to vote him out. As reported by Deadline, Streisand later shaded Trump in June of that year at a fundraiser hosted by President Joe Biden, declaring, "We don't need a bully as a president who picks fights and rules by retaliation. Let's face it: Trump is unfit mentally and morally to hold this office."
However, her fight wasn't done after Biden won because when Trump launched his re-election campaign Streisand continued to voice her concerns about Trump's sinister motivations in 2024 through posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Despite her best efforts, the Oscar winner remained terrified of the outcome of the 2024 elections. When she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the host asked Streisand what she would do if Trump was re-elected, and she responded: "I will move. I can't live in this country if he became president." Interestingly, the singer previously told "60 Minutes" that she would relocate to a different country if Trump won in 2016, but ultimately stayed put.
Barbra Streisand also shaded Donald Trump after his conviction
In May 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial. Shortly after the verdict, Barbra Streisand took to X to write, "Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes." She strongly encouraged those reading not to choose a criminal as their president. Streisand also made her feelings about Trump crystal clear in her bestselling 2023 memoir "My Name is Barbra." The Grammy winner expressed her frustrations about him being elected by asking, "Why on earth would people want to entrust our country to a narcissist whose lack of experience, recklessness, and blatant disregard for the truth made him completely unfit to be president?"
The iconic singer also couldn't comprehend why so many of her critics thought she shouldn't meddle in politics simply because she's an artist. Streisand reasoned that talented musicians like her could turn the tides of public opinion by creating art that forces people to see the truth. Likewise, "They can give voice to the voiceless, by speaking up when no one else will." Given all this, it's unsurprising that the "Way We Were" hitmaker penned a song to immortalize her dislike for Trump. Streisand's 2018 track "Don't Lie To Me" found her questioning how the former president went about his day without any remorse for the damage he'd caused with all his falsehoods and reprehensible behavior.