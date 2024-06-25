Barbra Streisand's Brutal Jabs At Donald Trump Prove She Has No Sympathy For The Ex-President

Barbra Streisand has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal critics for years. As the 2016 election drew near, the living legend penned a HuffPost article urging voters to denounce him. The "Funny Girl" star was frustrated by the controversial politician's endless lies, calling out some of his most egregious statements and promises, and listing everything that would make Hillary Clinton a better president in the process. A few days before the article went live, Trump himself argued to ABC News that Clinton didn't have "a presidential look." However, Streisand believed that "The Apprentice" star was in no position to call out anybody else's appearance, writing, "What does that mean [...] coming from a guy who looks like a raccoon in a tanning bed [...] with a flying squirrel on his head? That's what a president is supposed to look like? A wrestler who [dyes] his hair blonde?"

On a more serious note, she urged voters to make their voices heard, by gravely warning, "We cannot allow America to fall into the hands of a narcissist who has shown no regard for anyone but himself." Unfortunately, as we all know, that's exactly what happened. Speaking to the Associated Press in 2018, Streisand confessed that she cried after learning that Trump had clinched the win and had felt completely raw and listless ever since. Two years later, the "Guilty" hitmaker still couldn't fathom how someone so apathetic could've been elected president. As a result, Streisand continued to do everything in her power to ensure that Trump wouldn't step foot in the White House again.