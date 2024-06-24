Meet The Boy Suri Cruise Was Caught Kissing

Suri Cruise, the 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, seemed to be having a ball during the final months of her senior year. On June 21, 2024, the New York City girl was spotted attending prom with dapper date Toby Cohen. Cruise wore a floral-patterned brown dress and purple corsage, while Cohen was clad in a navy suit with a graceful white boutonnière. The two looked over the moon as they arrived at the Ascent Lounge, an event venue overlooking Central Park in Midtown Manhattan. After the event, the young lovebirds took a stroll through the park for a casual date in comfy clothes (per Hola! Magazine). They kissed and smiled as they went for a romantic walk.

Advertisement

Cohen and Cruise have never been spotted together before, leaving the public curious about this new pairing. Who is he, and how did he and Cruise meet? Here's what we know about this cute couple.