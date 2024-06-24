Meet The Boy Suri Cruise Was Caught Kissing
Suri Cruise, the 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, seemed to be having a ball during the final months of her senior year. On June 21, 2024, the New York City girl was spotted attending prom with dapper date Toby Cohen. Cruise wore a floral-patterned brown dress and purple corsage, while Cohen was clad in a navy suit with a graceful white boutonnière. The two looked over the moon as they arrived at the Ascent Lounge, an event venue overlooking Central Park in Midtown Manhattan. After the event, the young lovebirds took a stroll through the park for a casual date in comfy clothes (per Hola! Magazine). They kissed and smiled as they went for a romantic walk.
Cohen and Cruise have never been spotted together before, leaving the public curious about this new pairing. Who is he, and how did he and Cruise meet? Here's what we know about this cute couple.
Toby Cohen is a student at LaGuardia High School
Just like Suri Cruise, Toby Cohen is a senior at LaGuardia High School, according to Hola! Magazine — so it's safe to assume the two first crossed paths on campus. LaGuardia has quite the reputation. The school, whose full name is "Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts," is known for producing superstar alums. The school's "Notable Alumni" page lists a whopping eighteen categories, ranging from "Actors" to "Dancers" to "Directors" to "Singers, Songwriters, Lyricists." Just a few of the famous names that come up are Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet, Robert De Niro, and Liza Minnelli.
Given that Cruise and Cohen both demonstrated an interest in creative careers, it seems that they are a perfect match for the school — and for each other. According to Style Magazine, Cruise has performed in school productions (she played Morticia Addams in a musical adaptation of "The Addams Family") and intends to study fashion, while Cohen is a musician.
Toby Cohen is a talented singer and instrumentalist
Like many LaGuardia alums before him, Toby Cohen is a talented performer. Not only can he sing beautifully — he has guitar and piano chops as well. One video on YouTube shows him joining vocalist Eva Poklonskaya for a poignant cover of "Moon River," popularized by the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." He plays piano as his voice, a soulful alto, blends with Poklonskaya's in harmony. In another video posted to TikTok, Cohen contributes backing instrumentation and vocals during a group jam session led by a musician named Ellis.
Music isn't just a hobby to Cohen — he's getting serious about pursuing it as a career. According to the Daily Mail, he's planning on attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, known as the world's largest independent college of music,this fall. Much like LaGuardia, Berklee has produced a number of Grammy winners, so chances are Cohen's on the road to success.