Hunter Biden Suffers Biggest Career Blow Of His Life And Joe Can't Save The Day

Hunter Biden's 2024 federal gun trial is among his biggest controversies to date, putting painful details of his personal life and battle with addiction on public display. The fallout from the subsequent convictions is only just beginning to reveal itself, and CBS News reports that the president's son's legal team has already filed a request for a new trial due to a technicality. In the meantime, Hunter faces a new problem that even President Joe Biden can't help him overcome: His license to practice law in Washington, D.C. has been suspended.

As CNN reports, on June 25, 2024, Judge Anna Elizabeth Blackburne-Rigsby cited Hunter Biden's three felony convictions while ordering the license suspension. The order is effectively immediately, and may be the beginning of the end for Hunter's law career. The CNN article notes that once a law license is suspended in one state, it's likely to be suspended in any other state where an attorney is actively licensed. Furthermore, The Guardian reports that the D.C. court order will also usher in a review process that could lead to Hunter being disbarred in the nation's capital.