Ellen DeGeneres Once Turned Her Biggest Scandal Into A Joke

The public's perception of Ellen DeGeneres changed irrevocably in July 2020 when several of her former employees detailed the toxic workplace backstage at "The Ellen Show" in a shocking BuzzFeed News exposé. One Black former employee alleged that several of her co-workers were racist towards her, including ridiculing her for flagging racially insensitive language in the show and for offering tips on how to make things more inclusive. Another former employee professed that they got sacked from the position they had held for a year after taking a month's leave to recuperate following a suicide attempt. Similarly, another ex-staffer claimed that HR wasn't too pleased about their vacation requests to recover from a car accident and to attend family members' funerals.

As Deadline reported, DeGeneres addressed the accusations during a September 2020 episode. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens on my show," she asserted, later adding, "All I want is for every single one of [my 270 employees] to be happy and to be proud to work here." The comedian also apologized and promised that they had shuffled things around to create a better working environment for everybody. Regardless, the iconic talk show's run came to an end in 2022. But, just a couple of years later, DeGeneres managed to find some humor in the situation.

