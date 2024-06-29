Sabrina The Teenage Witch Actor Martin Mull Dead At 80

Television and film actor Martin Mull, known for his long-running roles on series like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Roseanne," has died at age 80, according to his daughter.

Maggie Mull posted on Instagram that her father had passed away on June 28 after a long illness. "He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," she wrote, lovingly capturing her dad's spirit. "He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny."

A skilled comedic actor, Mull proved he could make people laugh in any role, no matter how small. In just six episodes, he made the character of Gene Parmesan — cue co-star Jessica Walters shrieking "Gene!" — quite the memorable detective on the critically acclaimed TV series "Arrested Development." He spent much longer on the late '90s sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," racking up 73 episodes as Principal Willard Kraft, Sabrina's school administrator who also caused conflicts due to his attraction to her aunts. He also played the long-suffering Leon Karp, the boss of the titular character played by Roseanne Barr, in multiple seasons of the late-'80s/early-'90s sitcom "Roseanne."

When it came to film, Mull also nabbed a few notable roles, including a sleazy boss in 1983's "Mr. Mom," and, most memorably, Colonel Mustard in the cult classic, based-on-a-board-game movie "Clue."

