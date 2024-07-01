Fergie's Sweet Birthday Message For Princess Diana Underscores The Tragic State Of Royals Today

Princess Diana would have been 63 years old on July 1, 2024. In honor of the late royal's birthday, her former sister-in-law Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram. And it's a reminder that the royal family has splintered from its once unified public stance.

Sharing an old photo of the two of them on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Ferguson wrote, "Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind." The bond between Ferguson and Princess Diana is quite the contrast to the current generation of royals. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, both married into the royal family — just as Ferguson and Diana did — however, there's no love lost between Meghan and Kate, at least at the moment.

Then there's the idea that Diana was an example of "light and love" for Ferguson and so many others. The royal family has quite a lot going on these days that may, understandably and sadly, be dimming its light. Along with the reported feud between Meghan and Kate, there's the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and many of the royals. And, of course, King Charles III and Kate have been out of the spotlight with health struggles recently. It seems nearly impossible to be symbols of "light and love" for others with health issues and family drama taking center stage.

