The Tragic Way Real Life Is Mimicking The Notebook For One Of The Film's Stars

In an unfortunate case of life imitating art, actor Gena Rowlands has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and has dementia, according to her son Nick Cassavetes. The director told Entertainment Weekly it was sadly ironic, given that she played a character with those afflictions in the 2004 film "The Notebook."

"I got my mom to play older Allie," said Cassavetes, who directed the film, "and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's. ... She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us." Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, causing memory loss, behavioral issues, and cognitive decline, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Rowlands played the older version of Rachel McAdam's character, Allie Hamilton, in the noteworthy and beloved romantic comedy. Her version of the character is shown struggling with dementia as her husband Noah "Duke" Calhoun — played by James Garner and Ryan Gosling as the older and younger versions respectively — tries to help her remember her past. What makes the real-life situation even more tragic is that Rowlands almost didn't take the role based on her experiences with another family member who had Alzheimer's disease.

